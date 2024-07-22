Last night before retiring I came across the following

'There are serious rumours of whether Joe Biden is alive' - 'his own staff' weren't aware he'd quit

Even the Daily Mail was asking the question, “who is in charge?”

From Redacted

"HIGH ALERT! THIS IS A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN THE UNITED STATES"

Today

Naomi Wolf: “What is Going On?”

Naomi, among others, has questions about who signed Biden’s Twitter letter of resignation

Naomi Wolf: This is kind of important . Five identical signatures appear to be with an auto-pen (a real thing Presidents use) and the one on the resignation letter differs. Good work, whoever created this.

There are sources in the White House reporting that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, has been CANCELLED.

There is gigantic speculation taking place that something has happened to Biden; he has not been seen or heard from since his alleged "withdrawal" from the Presidential Campaign.

Many are claiming the signature on the campaign withdrawal letter was digitally signed by computer, not Biden himself.

Other rumors are saying Biden was evacuated by Medi-vac helicopter from Las Vegas over the weekend, after he failed to appear for a speech, with the White House claiming Biden tested positive for COVID.

Other rumors emanating from Las Vegas claim that Biden was "near death" when taken to a Las Vegas hospital.

There are, too, wild rumors that Biden is either near death now or has died!

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is on the plane en route to the U.S.

The president swore for weeks that he wouldn’t drop out of the race. Then he got sick, disappeared from the public eye, dropped out of the race through a tweet, and hasn’t been seen since. The corporate media is trying to gaslight us into thinking this is all fine and normal.

UPDATE 6:12 PM EDT --

Benjamin Netanyahu now purportedly requesting a meeting with Donald Trump after being snubbed by BOTH Joe and Kamala…

From Charlie Kirk

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to "medivac" POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP. Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead. I didn't think too much about this lead, seemed too wild to be true, but given that Joe Biden has been out of public sight for days and dropped out of the race via an 𝕏 post, and his brother James indicated health was a factor, I'm beginning to grow more curious if COVID or something else has been more serious than reported. If anyone with LV Metro has information, please email Freedom@CharlieKirk.com. I want to hear if there is more to the official story than what they're telling us.

BREAKING – The White House physician just provided an update on Joe’s sniffles, revealing they administered a staggering 10 doses of Paxlovid.

Kamala Harris heading to Delaware to visit Joe Biden

FAA Flight restriction over Delaware

Democrats provide proof that Joe Biden is still alive. Allegedly, Joe Biden made a phone call to his former HQ right before Kamala Harris was set to speak. "I know yesterday's news was surprising." Pay attention to the body language of the woman at the podium; she knows something is clearly wrong here. She never has an actual conversation with Biden, prompting people to believe this was most likely a previously recorded audio or AI.

Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle is grilled in Congress

BREAKING: U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admits to using 3rd party encrypted apps on her personal cell phone to communicate with colleagues in the federal government and overseas.

BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was only recommended for current role after forming a close relationship with Jill Biden during her time on Vice President Biden’s protective detail.

SS Director Cheatle Knows How Many Shell Casings were on the Shooters Roof, but Refuses to Tell Members of Congress

SS Director Cheatle Knows How Many Shell Casings were on the Shooters Roof, but Refuses to Tell Members of Congress — Why? Why is that Question so important? —— The number of shell casings indicates how many shots were fired. —— In other words, did all shots come from Crooks & not another shooter? McClain: “What are you covering up? What are you hiding my friend?”

Cheatle admits USSS does not have radio comms recordings from July 13.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna leaves disgraced Secret Service Director Cheatle shaking and in SILENCE after catching her in perjury LIE

"You have perjured yourself. I ask that we bring perjury charges against the Director. We are prepared to hold you in contempt!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts Cheattle

Here is the entire session

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽: 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽