One of Israel’s Top Propagandists Shows up in Australia with Gallon of Fake Blood
What are the odds of being a survivor of October 7th, arriving in Sydney two weeks ago from Israel, and just happening to be caught up in the Bondi massacre?
Discussion about this post
No posts
While looking at the video of the shooting (?) I noticed that the action of the shooter was that of someone using a semi automatic (not available in Aussie) yet we were told he was using a bolt action weapon. He did not operate the bolt and the sound of firing at the beginning was too rapid for a bolt action.
Guess the Zionist folks are starting to worry some goy don't like being fleeced to pay for the Palestine occupation any more...