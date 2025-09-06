Whitney Webb: EPSTEIN, Intelligence & the Global Network of Power | Peter McCormack Show

"It sucks to find out that the mob runs the world... [so] do you want to say, screw you guys, we're going to... get off your... slave plantation?... [because] we can't really keep losing money and rights without being so deep in a hole that we can't... climb out"

This clip of Webb (@_whitneywebb), a contributing editor of Unlimited Hangout and author of One Nation Under Blackmail, is taken from an interview with Peter McCormack (@mccormack_show) posted to YouTube on September 4, 2025.

-----------------Partial transcription of clip--------------

"It's not just about burning it down, it's about putting something better in its place. Of course. And so I think the solutions there, you know, some people are like, oh, Whitney, your work is so demoralizing. Well, I'm like, yeah, it sucks to find out that the mob runs the world, you know, but the question is, or do you just want to let them keep running it because it bums you out, or do you want to say, screw you guys, we're going to build something else and get off your, you know, slave plantation?

"And I am in the group of, I would like to build something else. I have three kids. I do not want them living in a world run by the mob. So what are you going to do about it? I mean, it starts locally, it starts with your community, because that's where we can actually affect change. Voting for left or right, blue or red. I mean, it's just this ping pong thing where nothing fundamental is changing.

"And so to affect that change, we have to do it ourselves. And you think this would be a core American value? Individualism, individual responsibility. But a lot of people just don't care. And so, you know, that sucks. But I think those of us that do care need, to take steps to be as independent from the system as possible. Because every so often, this predator class, they do wealth transfers or they orchestrate and manufacture events and they make a big grab, not just for our money, but for our rights. And we're at the point where we can't really keep losing money and rights without being so deep in a hole that we can't climb ourself out. Can't climb out.

"So what, what should we do before that happens? There is an important window of time to do something about it in our local community and for our families and our friends and our neighbors. And we have to do something because if we don't and that thing happens. Oh, well, I watched all these podcasts and learned about how corrupt everything is. But, you know, and I think they spend a lot of time trying to keep us distracted on all sorts of things and sucked into things that don't matter. So that we just don't give them the finger, basically. And that's what we really need to do."

"Everything Is About To Change And Nobody Will Blink An Eye” | Whitney Webb

Peter Thiel’s web of influence extends far beyond Silicon Valley—and his links to Jeffrey Epstein, Israeli intelligence, and the U.S. surveillance state raise critical questions about the real architecture of American power. In this gripping exposé, investigative journalist Whitney Webb connects the dots between Thiel’s Founders Fund, the notorious Carbine 911 tech firm, and the broader Israeli strategy of economic integration with U.S. infrastructure, from emergency services to military cybersecurity.

The implications are stark: what once required blackmail in the Epstein era may now be achieved through Palantir’s omniscient data harvesting.

From predictive policing and pre-crime algorithms to DARPA’s privatized legacy in companies like Facebook and Palantir, the conversation peels back layers of public normalization to reveal a coordinated system of surveillance, control, and unaccountable power. Webb argues we’ve entered a period where scandals are infinite and forgotten as quickly as they break, desensitizing the public to atrocities at home and abroad. But her message is clear—this isn't just about exposure, it’s about building parallel systems of resistance, starting with local action and organized economic disengagement from the oligarchic class.