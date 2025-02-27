Investigative journalist Whitney Webb: BlackRock and other companies are attempting to seize control over the natural world under the guise of "saving the planet".

"BlackRock being able to unlock and take control of as many natural assets as possible... is obviously a way for them to... expand their control over not just people and the existing financial system, but really over the natural world as well."

"The goal, as [BlackRock CEO Larry Fink] has stated, is to have all of this on a universal ledger... and have it be trackable and surveillable."

"The natural world is vast and huge, and they're financialising it all—framing it as the only way to save the planet, but really it's the only way for them to save their insane debt racket."