Whitney Webb on Blackrock's attempt to seize control over the natural world under the guise of "saving the planet".
Investigative journalist Whitney Webb: BlackRock and other companies are attempting to seize control over the natural world under the guise of "saving the planet".
"BlackRock being able to unlock and take control of as many natural assets as possible... is obviously a way for them to... expand their control over not just people and the existing financial system, but really over the natural world as well."
"The goal, as [BlackRock CEO Larry Fink] has stated, is to have all of this on a universal ledger... and have it be trackable and surveillable."
"The natural world is vast and huge, and they're financialising it all—framing it as the only way to save the planet, but really it's the only way for them to save their insane debt racket."
Yes, it is gradually time for humanity to be informed about the plans and opaque activities of the financial giants such as BlackRock, State Street Financial, Vanguard, etc. And it is gradually time for people to wake up and do something about it. Because: think about it, what we allow today will be the world of murder, the world of our children... do you want that? Do you want future generations to think... "what were they thinking?"
The guise of 'climate' change and its tentacles are expanding. Read "Pure Human" The Hidden Truth of Our Divinity, Power and Destiny by Gregg Braden. He exposes the dangers of these intentions. We need lots of "Light" and resourcefulness these next 1-2 years.