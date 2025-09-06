https://vaccineimpact.com/2025/whitney-webb-exposes-trumps-involvement-with-the-rothschilds-and-jeffrey-epstein-and-discusses-the-question-what-really-happened-to-epstein/?ct=YTo1OntzOjY6InNvdXJjZSI7YToyOntpOjA7czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxO2k6MTMzODt9czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxMzM4O3M6NDoic3RhdCI7czoyMjoiNjhiYzMyZjc5MGNiZDU2NDQ2OTkzNiI7czo0OiJsZWFkIjtzOjY6Ijc5NTQwNyI7czo3OiJjaGFubmVsIjthOjE6e3M6NToiZW1haWwiO2k6MTMzODt9fQ%3D%3D

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Whitney Webb was interviewed by Peter McCormack yesterday. I am not familiar with McCormack, and he appears to be an Epstein neophyte.

But he apparently flew down to South America to interview Whitney, and I clipped out some of the best segments from this 2.41 hour interview.

In this short segment, Whitney Webb discussed Trump’s previous relationships to Epstein, and how the Rothschild banking empire bailed out Trump from his Atlantic City investments. The full interview is here.

Whitney Webb Discusses the question: What Really Happened to Epstein?

Great clip from the longer interview that discusses if Epstein may have become dispensable, and why. Information about Saudi Arabia, the 2008 financial crisis, and more!

BREAKING: DOJ Deputy Chief Admits Dept. Will “Redact Every Republican” on Epstein List

HHS Secretary Kennedy Accused of Child Trafficking and Associate of Epstein in Congressional Meeting

While this is just political posturing, it is about time that Mr. Kennedy’s ties to Epstein be brought to the public.

Perhaps the Kennedy family exposure in the Epstein files is one of the reasons behind Trump and the GOP reluctance to release the files unredacted?

