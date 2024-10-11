Whitney Webb is under attack from corporate media as they attempt to build a narrative that she is anti-semitic

The Times is attempting to smear Whitney Webb as “anti-semitic” after discussing her research on Neil Oliver’s podcast. What’s ironic is that conflating Webb’s research on Leslie Wexner and other organised crime-linked figures like the Bronfmans with “all Jews” as The Times has done in its hit piece on Webb and Oliver, is the real anti-semitism.

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for MintPress News. She currently writes for her own outlet Unlimited Hangout and contributes to The Last American Vagabond and MintPress News.

This week, YouTube blocked a video featuring Neil Oliver, a broadcaster and former television historian, and Whitney Webb due to alleged antisemitic content. The video, which was intended for posting on YouTube, claimed that a global and criminal ruling class emerged from the “Jewish mob,” according to The Times.

The Times is behind a paywall, however, on Monday, The National published a version of The Times article about YouTube blocking Oliver’s interview with Webb.

Explaining the reason for the video being taken down, BBC broadcaster Matthew Sweet said: “This video violated YouTube community guidelines. It claims a global oligarchy descended from the “Jewish mob” rules the world using false charges of antisemtism [sic] to protect it from criticism. So yes, if you want antisemitic videos from [Neil Oliver] you will have to go to Rumble” (Source).

Sweet was reposting an image of a tweet from Oliver who was letting his followers know that the interview had been uploaded onto his Rumble channel. Oliver’s tweet said: this is “my interview with Whitney Webb that YouTube doesn’t want you to see.”

On 12 August, Catherine Austin Fitts’ Solari Report named Webb as the ‘Pushback of the Week’ and described her as “Whitney Webb is emerging as one of the leading investigative journalists of her generation.”

Although The Solari Report naming Webb as the ‘Pushback of the Week’ is unrelated to the recent “anti-semitic” smear campaign, it shows that Webb’s research is admired by many.

Another example of independent researchers’ admiration for Webb is Maajid Nawaz. In support of the smear attack by The Times, on Tuesday Nawaz reshared a long-form interview The Radical Show conducted in 2023 with Webb. You can watch the 77-minute interview on Odysee HERE.

And Oliver himself is standing by Webb and noting her as a serious investigative journalist while those in corporate media seem to have lost the ability.

The following is the Twitter (now X) thread by Whitney Webb that Oliver retweeted in his tweet above. We have made some minor edits for ease of readability.

Whitney Webb’s Response to The Times

By Whitney Webb, 20 August 2024

The Times (and now other major MSM UK [corporate media] outlets) are smearing me as an “antisemitic conspiracy theorist” for discussing in an interview with Neil Oliver the very real Operation Underworld and how it spurred an alliance between organised crime and US (and later Israeli) intelligence that has persisted for decades.

They have to twist my words to make it “anti-semitic,” as I clearly stated it involved both the Italian mafia and Jewish mob (a matter of record), and claim that I said this group “runs the world” when I instead said they compose one influential faction of the global elite. It’s embarrassing for The Times, as I have a 1,000-page book with an insane number of footnotes proving my case that has yet to be proven wrong. You can read it for free on the Internet Archive: ‘One Nation Under Blackmail Vol 1& 2’ by Whitney Alyse Webb.

I also spoke at length about Leslie Wexner, Epstein’s main patron, and a man who has clear mob ties and who is hugely influential in the Israeli lobby (i.e. AIPAC). He also proudly told New York magazine in the 1980s that he believed he was spiritually possessed. See: ‘A Kingpin, the Mob, and a Murder: The Deeper Mystery behind the Arthur Shapiro Homicide’ and ‘Leslie Wexner’s Inner Demon’.

Conflating Leslie Wexner and other organised crime-linked figures like the Bronfmans with “all Jews” implies that my criticisms of them, organised crime ties and corruption, are part of Jewish identity and that is actually anti-semitic. It is like conflating criticisms of the Rockefellers or Silicon Valley oligarchs as “anti-American.” Not being able to criticise these oligarchs breeds anti-semitism.

Happy to debate anybody from The Times or anyone else in the UK [corporate media] smearing me about my book and body of work about the facts regarding the powers behind Jeffrey Epstein.