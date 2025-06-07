Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfields have provoked the ire of Trump, according to The Atlantic. The White House is now contemplating a halt to aid for Ukraine.

Trump “expressed dismay that the strike could escalate the conflict,” three officials from the presidential administration and an external White House advisor revealed.

“The drone attack has reignited the president’s longstanding frustration with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sparked fresh debates within the White House about whether the United States should abandon Ukraine,” the article states.

It notes that throughout the war, Trump has viewed Zelenskyy as a “troublesome figure” and a “hothead,” someone who “could push the world towards a third world war.”

This week, Trump privately lambasted Zelenskyy for “boasting after the drone attacks.”

“Trump was struck by the audacity of the strikes but believes Zelenskyy should have focused on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul,” the publication adds. According to its sources, advisors have prepared proposals for the president, not only to intensify sanctions against Russia but also to suspend aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, this week, Trump told aides he doubts a summit involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin is feasible.

Yesterday, Trump declared that should the peace process falter, sanctions would be imposed not only on Russia but also on Ukraine.