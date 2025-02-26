Peter Navarro, a Trump adviser, is proposing to remove Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence network of the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. This comes amid pressure from Trump, who has openly called Canada the "51st state of the USA" and threatened annexation.

"We need to increase the pressure on Canada," Navarro said.

Within the intelligence group itself, the idea of ​​excluding Canada is met with strong resistance:

"This is dangerous. We need all the allies we can get."

Canadian intelligence has not commented on the situation at all.

The Five Eyes alliance was formed after World War II, when the United States and Great Britain joined forces to crack German codes. They were later joined by Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

This is a powerful intelligence system that includes the exchange of data on China, Russia and other countries. Any split in the alliance is to the advantage of Beijing, Moscow and Tehran, the publication concludes