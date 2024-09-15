An Employee of ABC News who Blew the Whistle on the Trump-Harris Debate being **RIGGED** has been KILLED in a car accident near Bethesda, MD. I HAVE the Sworn Affidavit provided BEFORE the ABC News Debate; which outlines the rigging BEFORE the debate took place!

A Sworn AFFIDAVIT, which appears below, from a long-time ABC News Employee, proves that ABC News conspired with the Kamala Harris for President Campaign, to literally RIG the Presidential Debate between Harris and Trump. The AFFIDAVIT was sent one full day BEFORE the debate, to Speaker Johnson at the US House of Representatives, and by Certified mail and FedEx, so as to prove the date of its filing.

The Harris Campaign demanded Trump be "Fact-Checked" to interrupt his answers during the Debate, and that a whole series of questions COULD NOT BE ASKED of Kamala Harris!

The dirt on Harris is real, and the Whistle-Blower from ABC News who filed this AFFIDAVIT was KILLED in a car accident, near Bethesda, MD, Friday night ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

The multi-page, Sworn, Affidavit appears below:

By Medeea Greere

September 15, 2024

The ABC News whistleblower who exposed that Kamala Harris received debate questions in advance has tragically died in a mysterious auto accident near Bethesda, Maryland. Was it a tragic coincidence or something more sinister? Read on to uncover the latest details surrounding this shocking event.

The Whistleblower’s Shocking Revelations: Kamala Harris Allegedly Given Debate Questions

The ABC News whistleblower who came forward with the explosive claim that Vice President Kamala Harris was provided with debate questions in advance has died in a car accident. The fatal crash took place in the early hours of September 13th, just outside Bethesda, Maryland. This shocking development raises questions and leaves many demanding answers as the political landscape continues to heat up ahead of the next election cycle.

Just days before this devastating accident, the whistleblower made a bombshell accusation, claiming that Kamala Harris was fed debate questions before her high-stakes debate during the 2020 presidential election cycle. According to these allegations, Harris, a key Democratic figure, was unfairly given an advantage that potentially altered the course of political history. Such claims have reignited debates on media bias, election integrity, and the manipulation of information in favor of powerful political elites.

This revelation sent shockwaves across the country, sparking outrage among conservatives and fueling President Donald Trump’s call for an end to future debates. Trump, a staunch critic of media favoritism, voiced his discontent loud and clear, stating, “NO MORE DEBATES!” Many of his supporters rallied behind this sentiment, seeing it as further proof of a rigged system designed to benefit Democrats and undermine the voices of true patriots.

Tragic Timing: A Mysterious Auto Accident

The death of this courageous whistleblower leaves many unanswered questions. The accident occurred under suspicious circumstances, raising eyebrows among those who were already questioning the integrity of the situation. Was it just a tragic coincidence, or is there more to this story? The proximity of the whistleblower’s sudden death to their bold accusations has only fueled speculation about potential foul play.

Bethesda, Maryland, where the crash took place, is no stranger to high-profile figures and political intrigue. The incident has cast a dark shadow over the revelations, with many speculating whether this whistleblower was silenced before more information could be brought to light. Such concerns highlight the ever-present danger whistleblowers face when exposing secrets that could disrupt the status quo.

Kamala Harris’s Alleged Advantage: Media Bias in the Spotlight

The controversy surrounding Kamala Harris receiving debate questions in advance has stirred intense conversations about media ethics and political favoritism. How could one of the highest offices in the land be tarnished by such allegations? The integrity of the democratic process is at stake, and millions of Americans are demanding to know the truth.

If Harris was indeed given these questions ahead of time, it would cast serious doubts on the legitimacy of the debates, and by extension, the electoral process. The media, which is supposed to serve as an impartial watchdog, has repeatedly been accused of pandering to liberal politicians and elites. For many Americans, this latest revelation is the straw that breaks the camel’s back, proving once again that media collusion with the Democratic Party is real and dangerous.

Trump’s Outrage: “No More Debates!”

President Trump, always a vocal critic of the establishment, was quick to respond to these allegations. His statement, “NO MORE DEBATES,” resonated with millions of Americans who feel betrayed by the media’s clear bias. Trump has long argued that the media is rigged against conservatives, and this latest scandal only bolsters his case.

Debates are meant to be a cornerstone of democratic elections, providing a platform for candidates to exchange ideas and present their policies to the public. However, if one candidate is given an unfair advantage, the integrity of these events is shattered. Trump’s call to cancel future debates has sparked a fierce conversation about whether the debate process has become tainted beyond repair.

The Death of a Hero? The Whistleblower’s Legacy

Though their life was tragically cut short, the ABC News whistleblower has become a symbol of bravery in the face of overwhelming odds. It takes immense courage to come forward with information that could alter the political landscape, especially when the stakes are so high. The timing of this fatal accident is deeply unsettling, leaving many to wonder what other revelations might have come from this whistleblower had they lived to tell their full story.

This hero’s legacy will live on, inspiring others to speak out against corruption and manipulation within the political system. Their death should not be in vain. Patriots across the country are now more motivated than ever to expose the truth and demand accountability from those in power.

The American people deserve answers. The death of the ABC News whistleblower cannot go unnoticed, nor can the accusations that Kamala Harris received debate questions in advance. This story is far from over, and as more details emerge, it is clear that the fight for truth is only beginning.

In a time where media bias and political corruption seem to be at an all-time high, this tragic story serves as a reminder of the lengths some may go to silence those who dare to expose the truth. But let this be known: the truth will not be silenced. Americans are watching, and we will continue to demand accountability for these serious allegations.