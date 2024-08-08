This is an intelligent and much-recommended interview

August 7, 2024

Have we reached a point of no return? As I write this article, the world is waiting for news that Iran has attacked Israel. If it happens, it is likely to be a significantly larger attack than the last one. Of course once Iran attacks, then everyone will be watching Israel to see if they strike back or not. If Israel chooses not to strike back, this could be the end of it for a while. But ultimately this is a war that is still just getting started. It is just a matter of time before all-out war erupts, and when we finally reach that point the death and destruction that we will witness will shock the entire globe.

Everyone pretty much understood that there would be no Iranian attack until after the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday. Following that meeting, Iran’s acting foreign minister warned that Iran “has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to legitimate defense”…

Iran has no choice but to respond to Israel’s “aggressions,” Iran’s acting foreign minister said on Wednesday, as the Middle East awaits Tehran’s response to Israel over the killing of a Hamas leader in the Iranian capital last week. “In the absence of appropriate action by the Security Council against the aggressions and violations of the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to legitimate defense against this regime’s actions,” Iranian media quoted Ali Bagheri-Kani as saying during an extraordinary session of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The meeting was convened partly at Iran’s request, following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last Wednesday, an attack that Iran has attributed to Israel. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere, the head of the Iranian Army also seemed to indicate that a decision to attack Israel has already been made…

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi did not sound consolatory when he spoke of Israel’s pending destruction on Wednesday. “The Zionist regime will soon receive a strong and definite response, and there is no doubt about it,” Mousavi reportedly said, according to IRNA and Tasnim. “It is clear that they themselves have realized the speed of their own destruction, and by doing so, they want to save themselves from the quagmire, but they definitely cannot save themselves from annihilation.”

It certainly appears that an attack will be coming.

We just don’t know exactly when that attack will take place.

Egypt made headlines when it issued instructions for its airlines “to avoid Iranian airspace for a three-hour period in the early morning on Thursday”…

Egypt instructed all of its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for a three-hour period in the early morning on Thursday. The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots on Wednesday, said the instruction would be in effect from 0100 to 0400 GMT. It provided no further details as to why the notice was issued. An Egyptian official was quoted by the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV as saying that the Iranian authorities said to avoid flying in Iranian airspace because of “military exercises.” “Based on a report from Iranian authorities to all civil aviation companies, flights over Iranian airspace are to be avoided,” the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

Now that the period of time in that warning has passed, it seems clear that this was just a false alarm.

And there are many that are hoping that Iran will ultimately decide not to attack at all.

If you can believe it, that even includes the new president of Iran.

It is being reported that the president of Iran specifically asked Ayatollah Ali Khamenei not to launch an attack…

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has reportedly asked the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to refrain from attacking Israel, according to a report by Iran International on Wednesday. Pezeshkian warned Khamenei of the potential attack’s effects on his presidency, with Iran International quoting sources familiar with the development. The new Iranian president cautioned that an Israeli retaliatory attack could cripple Iran’s economy, infrastructure, and even lead to the country’s collapse.

I really wish that the Ayatollah would listen to him.

On the other side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is assuring the Israeli people that his government is prepared for whatever might happen…

“We are prepared both defensively and offensively,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during a visit Wednesday to the IDF induction base at Tel Hashomer. “I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: Be patient and level-headed,” he said.“We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves.”

And of course the U.S. stands ready to defend Israel as well.

In fact, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is sending additional military assets to the region…

“To maintain our carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, I’ve ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt later this month,” he said. “I’ve also ordered more cruisers and destroyers capable of ballistic missile defense to the region,” Austin stressed. Another fighter squadron has also been deployed to the Middle East “to reinforce our defensive air support capabilities here,” he added.

We better hope that an all-out war does not erupt in the Middle East any time soon.

Because the truth is that the U.S. military is definitely not prepared to fight a major war.

Our military is in such bad shape that we were not even able to conduct a successful withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We really need to get our act together, because it is just a matter of time before thousands of missiles start being lobbed back and forth in the Middle East.

It isn’t going to happen yet.

But as I have been warning for years, it is definitely coming.

So don’t get too comfortable.

This war in the Middle East will eventually blow up in a major way, and once that happens there will be no going back.

This is what the White House thinks

The Washington Post has said that intensive international diplomatic efforts to get Iran to step back from launching a new attack on Israel may be having an effect.

The report cited a "blitz" of diplomatic interventions with both Tehran and Tel Aviv. "It’s urgent that everyone in the region take stock of the situation, understand the risk of miscalculation, and make decisions that will calm tensions, not exacerbate them," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles.

"We’ve been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We’ve communicated that message directly to Israel," he described.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin coming out of the same meeting Tuesday described that the Pentagon is still on alert, with the possibility still high for an Iranian attack, and with American naval and aerial assets still on standby in the region.

"What I’ve been focused on is making sure that we’re doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops and also make sure that we’re in a good position to aid in the defense of Israel, if called upon to do that," Austin said.

But the White House's messaging of late has been more than just a message of defending Israel "if called upon"; instead, President Biden has definitively promised to come to Israel's military aid in the scenario of a major Iranian and Hezbollah attack.

And US administration officials believe this muscle-flexing on behalf of Israel has caused Tehran leaders to "think twice":

Washington’s willingness to flex its military muscles in the region may also be causing Iran to think twice, according to one senior Biden administration official, who told the Post that Iran "understands clearly that the United States is unwavering in its defense of our interests, our partners and our people." US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has laid out several US military steps in recent days to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies, and to safeguard US troops, including the deployments of additional fighter jets. He also said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the region “later this month.”

Additionally, it has been newly revealed that a dozen F/A-18 fighter jets and an E-2D Hawkeye surveillance aircraft from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have moved from Gulf waters more inward in the Middle East region upon the start of this week.

The past days have also seen sporadic renewed attacks on US bases in Iraq. Austin addressed this threat in his Tuesday remarks, saying "Make no mistake, the United States will not tolerate attacks on our personnel in the region." He additionally asserted that "we remain ready to deploy on short notice to meet the evolving threats to our security, our partners or our interests."

Cheaper and easier to just tell Israel to stop bombing Iran, no? Or is that too simple? https://t.co/tyHECe0PAv — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) August 7, 2024

Russia too has joined in the efforts to prevent a regional war from exploding:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a restrained response to Israel’s suspected killing of the leader of Hamas, advising against attacks on Israeli civilians, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters. The message, according to the sources, was delivered on Monday by Sergei Shoigu, a senior ally of the Kremlin leader, in meetings with top Iranian officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the assassination of Hamas terror group leader Ismail Haniyeh.

On Wednesday, in a fresh call with France's Macron new Iranian President Pezeshkian has said that if Western countries are truly desirous of preventing war, they must force Israel to halt the "genocide" in Gaza and accept a ceasefire, state media reported.

The US is preparing to play Air Force for Israel's skies as it deploys a dozen F-22 stealth raptor jets to the Middle East region. This change in 'force posture' was not debated in Congress (nor is it even really being debated on the mainstream networks), despite that clearly US service members could soon find themselves in the middle of a war between Iran and Israel.

The White House has issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Thursday as it is said to still be gearing up for a strike on Israel in retaliation for the July 31st killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at a residence in Tehran. The new warning from Washington includes both negative economic consequences and threats of destabilizing actions directed against the newly elected government of Masoud Pezeshkian.

"The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high," a US admin official told The Wall Street Journal.

The official further said that Tehran has been put on notice over "a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path."

Is this a threat of regime change? To the ears of Iranian officials, it will sure sound like it given the country on its eastern border and the country on its western border were both regime-changed by Washington.

Currently, the consensus among US national security officials is that Hezbollah is likely to play a much bigger and coordinated role in any potential Iranian ballistic missile and drone attack on Israel:

Officials also don’t know for sure whether Hezbollah plans to attack at the same time in a coordinated offensive with Iran or separately. Hezbollah has a large arsenal of missiles that can reach Israel and the concern is that the group and Iran might attack at the same time to try to overwhelm Israel’s missile defenses. "Last time we got more of a heads up, and this time people are making their best guesses," said a third U.S. official.

But while the US mainstream media narrative remains that it is exclusively Iran and its regional allies that are the regional 'aggressors' against Israel and the US, the fact remains that it is Israel which has attacked close Tehran ally Syria literally hundreds of times over the past years.

And more recently, Israel attacked the Iranian embassy in Damascus (the aftermath which is pictured above). Nation-states did not attack each other's embassies even during World Wars I and II, and the strike on the diplomatic complex was unprecedented in history as an intentional act prior to Israel's April 1st operation in the Syrian capital.