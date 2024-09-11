The father of a NZ child speaks with the pharmacy that administered a Covid mRNA injection to his SEVEN YEAR OLD SON....
With NO Informed Consent and no warning about Myocarditis.
This phone call is the day after the injection, and his son was in hospital with MYOCARDITIS
Just listen to the weak, inept statements from the pharmacy assistant.
All the side effects from all the drugs need to be EXPOSED.
The age of CON SENT was changed from 16 to 12 during the COVID EVENT here in NZ.
Our children are being conned at school to take the m RNA and many other suspect vaccinations. They suffer from peer and teacher pressure to take the vaccines.
Parents and grandparents are not allowed on site .
Fear is the motivator and I cannot even imagine how a child who may have gone against their parents wishes and had one of these shaftings would feel if they did get sick ,let alone keep it secret what they had done.
In the case of the below it may never be known it was a vaccine that made them infertile, but the CON CENT will keep on paying as they try. Both boys and girls are given this vaccine now.
Retracted NZ Study Proved HPV Vaccine "Reduced Preterm Births" - By INVERTING THE DATA
Study Initiator Concealed Payments by HPV Vaccine Rights Owner
https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/retracted-nz-study-proved-hpv-vaccine