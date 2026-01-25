From NZ and Australian Christian Community on Facebook

When Red Tape Costs Lives...



During the Mount Maunganui slips, People didn’t hesitate.

They heard screams.

They ran in.

They dug with bare hands.

They became human

Before they became compliant.

And then something chilling happened.

Rescuers were told to stop.

Arrested.

Area taped off.

Protocols activated.

Forms before flesh.

By the time “authority” was ready,

The screaming had stopped.

This isn’t about attacking emergency workers

Many of them care deeply.

This is about a system

That teaches people

To outsource their instincts

To empire process.

We’ve been trained to believe...

“Wait for permission.”

“Don’t act.”

“Let the system handle it.”

But life doesn’t run on paperwork.

When disaster hits,

The real power is not in uniforms

It’s in human convergence.

When people band together in the moment,

We move faster than bureaucracy,

Think clearer than fear,

And save lives

Before policies wake up.

Systems are meant to serve people

Not replace them.

Not restrain them.

Not override their humanity.

If your rules stop rescue,

Your rules are broken.

If your authority silences action,

Your authority has forgotten its purpose.

The cyclone didn’t just expose land instability

It exposed a deeper one...

A culture trained to obey process

Instead of protect life.

Real safety isn’t outsourced.

It’s embodied.

It’s instinctive.

It’s collective.

When things fall apart,

Don’t wait for empire.

Become the response.

Become the hands.

Become the unity.

Become the moment.

Because sometimes…

The people save lives faster

Than the system ever could.