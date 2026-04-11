We well know that Trump and Netanyahu don’t negotiate.

Making a historical comparison they almost make Adolf Hitler an honest player.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/islamabad-talks-are-a--round-of-demands---not-dialogue--ghar

President Trump told The Post on Friday that US warships are being reloaded with “the best ammunition” to resume strikes on Iran if peace talks in Pakistan fail.

Trump spoke shortly after Vice President JD Vance boarded Air Force Two en route to Islamabad, where he will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to negotiate a final peace after a two-week cease-fire was reached on Tuesday.

“We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon,” Trump said in a phone interview when asked if he thought the talks would be successful.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart,” he said.

https://nypost.com/2026/04/10/us-news/trump-tells-the-post-hes-preparing-military-if-iran-fails-to-comply-in-talks-were-loading-up-the-ships/

What follows puts a whole new complexion on this



THE IRREPARABLE IS NEAR! As the world holds its breath for peace, the shadow of blood looms over the Serena Hotel. Tehran has just broken the silence: direct death threats target the delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. This is no longer a negotiation—it’s a diplomatic ambush!

SHOCKING REVELATIONS (SOURCE PRESS TV / IRNA):



The Foreign Ministry thunders: The Iranian spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has officially condemned these “cowardly threats.” According to Tehran, circles linked to “Zionist” secret services are seeking to terrorize the delegates to force them to capitulate to the Trump administration’s demands.



Ironclad Security: Pakistan has deployed additional elite units. Signal jammers and armored vehicles now block all access to the red zone. Fears are mounting of a commando operation or a cyberattack in the midst of the summit.



Tehran’s Response: Far from backing down, the Iranian negotiators have warned: “Every threat strengthens our resolve.” Iran demands immediate international security guarantees to continue the talks.



Live Sabotage: These threats come just as the exchange of sensitive texts was beginning. Coincidence? Absolutely not. It’s a desperate attempt to derail the deal before dawn.



THE ULTIMATUM: If a single delegation member is harmed, Tehran has already warned that the response will not be diplomatic, but military and lightning-fast. The “last chance” summit is a millimeter away from total explosion.



SOURCE: Press TV / IRNA / Dawn / 11/04/202

The Washington Post published an article suggesting that President Trump should consider assassinating the Iranian negotiation team if no agreement is reached.

“Democracy dies in Darkness” - their motto, we now understand, was proscriptive

The Washington Post published an article suggesting that President Trump should consider assassinating the Iranian negotiation team if no agreement is reached

The Washington Post published an article suggesting that President Trump should consider assassinating the Iranian negotiation team if no agreement is reached.

“Democracy dies in Darkness” - their motto, we now understand, was proscriptive

This is the same publication behind the cancel culture, deplatforming, and debanking of a whole generation - a WHOLE GENERATION - of independent journalists and creators.

And they are allowed to publish op-eds calling for open murder, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

People are done with Thiessen. He gets imposed on the public by the CIA.

Subscribe @NewResistance

This is the same publication behind the cancel culture, deplatforming, and debanking of a whole generation - a WHOLE GENERATION - of independent journalists and creators.

And they are allowed to publish op-eds calling for open murder, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

People are done with Thiessen. He gets imposed on the public by the CIA.

Subscribe Michael Pardus

The Iranian response

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the assassination threats against Iranian negotiators in American media amid ongoing talks with the US aimed at permanently ending the US-Israeli aggression against the country.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Baghaei said threats in the US government and media space for assassinating the Iranian negotiators, in case the current talks fail, are part of a discourse that seeks to normalize extortion through violence.

“Is this not, in effect, a policy discourse that normalizes extortion through the threat or public incitement of terror, violence, and manslaughter?” he said in the post.

The spokesman, who is himself accompanying the Iranian delegation in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for the negotiations with the US, said the threats have come amid claims by the US government accusing Iran of lacking good faith and engaging in extortion amid the talks.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/11/766666/Iran-condemns-assassination-threats-against-Iranian-negotiators-amid-US-talks