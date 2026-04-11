Seemorerocks

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Karen's avatar
Karen
6h

None of this is surprising from this U.S. regime.I kinda thought they would attempt an assassination yesterday or at least threaten one.There is no honor among thieves and unfortunately that is the orange guys administration A den of thieves .

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JamesDuff
1h

Fnk unbelievable … cater to Trumps negotiation or die? Are we in the God Father movie part 4?

No one will ever come to a negotiating again with the US!!

Some art of the deal

Iran had the sincerity to show up! Show some respect … since they are kicking you asses USA. Lindsey Graham shame a Senator stoops as low as his Israel mad rapid fog bosses full of vile bloodthirst in getting their way.

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