What's to come
The trading Dutchman@TradingDutchman
My friend, who owns and runs several mega farms in south east Oz and Tasmania, told me nobody in the region seeded for new crops due to the fertiliser shortage. I’m starting to get that Feb 2020 feeling again where the western world (and markets) are asleep as to what’s about
Matthew Gross @HurricaneAddict
Lurking below the surface in the equatorial Pacific is possibly the most impressive blob of above average ocean temperatures we've ever recorded since we've had the ability to measure this stuff. When that enormous concentration of bath water reaches the surface over the coming
11:55 AM · May 18, 2026 · 92.1K Views
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