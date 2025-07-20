Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON
4h

It's so hard to tell what's true and what's spin.

Now, Trump tells Bondi to release everything.

They say it will all be 'non-binding', so all theatre at the end of the day.

Is it to protect Trump?

Or is it to protect Israel?

We know Epstein had long and intimate relations with both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
4h

All of these you use to prove your point on Trump are the worst of the worst. There is a substack that has interviewed MKULTRA survivors who were run by Kissenger to the White House. Carter and Trump are the only 2 that weren't pedos

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture