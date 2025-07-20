Back in 2019, when the Epstein story broke I did a lot of research (and have a debt of gratitude to TruNews).

Regarding Donald Trump this was the conclusion I came to about Trump.

My tentative conclusion would be that even if Trump was NOT part of Epstein’s blackmail ring and not directly involved he is shown to be highly morally-compromised and a sexual predator in his younger days.

According to Trump, his friendship with Epstein ended sometime around 2004, after mutual acrimony arose from a bidding war between the two for a Palm Beach property -- a war Trump won

But given recent events it may be that I have to reassess.

I am a “political atheist” and try to follow only the evidence wherever it comes from if it seems credible.

I am putting together some material for you so you can make up your own mind.

First of all there is this interview with Nick Bryant who first released Epstein’s Black Book and flight logs back in 2015.

Epstein, Donald Trump and Sexual Blackmail Networks (w/ Nick Bryant) | The Chris Hedges Report

This is what Wikipedia has to say - hardly an objective source, I’ll grant.

These pictures are pretty incriminating.

“Jane Doe”, aka Katie Johnson, accused Trump

Donald Trump's Victim Katie Johnson Full Testimony

Katie Johnson, under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," filed a lawsuit in 2016 alleging that Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her in 1994 when she was 13 years old.

The complaint claimed that Epstein lured her to parties in Manhattan, where she was coerced into sexual acts by both men. Johnson alleged that after one assault, Trump threw money at her, suggesting she use it for an abortion if she became pregnant. She also stated that both men threatened her and her family with harm if she ever disclosed the abuse.

The allegations resurfaced during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and have been a subject of public and media scrutiny. Trump has consistently denied the accusations, labeling them as false and politically motivated. Johnson has not publicly commented on the case since its withdrawal.

Epstein Tapes: Trump Is "A Horrible Human Being"

New recordings cast more light on Donald Trump’s long relationship with Epstein and will add to debate over the character of the Republican candidate, especially his attitudes and conduct towards women, just days before the election.

Admittedly, this is the Daily Beast, not Gateway Pundit!

Now Trump is Really Scared By Epstein: Michael Wolff | The Daily Beast Podcast

The latest events

Agents were explicitly told to “flag any records in which President Trump was mentioned.”

This is admittedly from a Democrat commenter

Trump CAUGHT ERASING Epstein Crimes as EX REVEALS ALL

Jeffrey Epstein Controversy | Epstein's Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence, Exposes Trump

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were “best friends” who were “up to no good,” a model who dated the disgraced financier claims, as the president tries to distance himself from the Epstein case.

They were “best friends,” Stacey Williams, who dated Epstein for several months in the 90s, told CNN on Friday evening. Last October in an interview with The Guardian, Williams publicly accused Trump of groping her in Trump Tower in 1993 in front of Epstein. He has denied these allegations.

“That was his bro, that was his wingman,” she said of Trump to Epstein.

Throughout the four or five months she dated the financier, Trump’s name came up a lot, Williams recalled to CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “The only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald,” she said. “They were very close and they were up to no good.”

