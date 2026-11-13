Larry Johnson

Read the article HERE

Russia is willing to hire NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to help develop its own processors

From Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

A video interview

Prof Jiang weighs in

Nury Vittachi

THINK ABOUT IT.



- Bill Gates had lots of illicit girlfriends—no problem.



- Elon Musk has multiple children with multiple women—no problem.



- Dario Amodei dated a Chinese woman, Jade Wang, before marrying Cami Clark, who pitched a pornography business to none other than Jeffrey Epstein—no problem.



- But Jensen Huang commits old-fashioned infidelity—and this is such a big problem that he has to resign?



Doesn’t make sense.



Here’s the real story.



CHAPTER ONE: BIDEN’S CHIP WAR

Jensen Huang of Nvidia was puzzled. It was 2022, and his video-graphics processors had become globally popular as the heart of high-end computing across the planet.



But that autumn, Biden violated the World Trade Organization’s most fundamental principles. He ordered the world’s makers of advanced semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment (in the Netherlands, Taiwan and Japan) to stop sales to China.



Biden’s administration implied that the chips were for China’s military gear, but this was a lie. The US’s own security establishment admitted that 99.9 per cent were used for civilian purposes, like medical technology and AI computing.



Huang was dismayed. He could no longer sell Nvidia’s A100 and H100 to China.



.CHAPTER TWO: SOLVING A PROBLEM

Jensen Huang was a problem-solver. In February of 2024, Nvidia launched the H20, a made-for-China AI chip less powerful than its US-only top model.



That way he could keep the US government happy but also have something to sell to the Chinese.



Not everyone in the US was happy about this, and export rules fluctuated.



CHAPTER THREE: THE DEEPSEEK MOMENT

In January 2025, a nerdy young man from the Chinese finance industry announced that his firm Deepseek had quickly and cheaply created a high-efficiency open-weight AI.



The implication was huge: the Chinese were finding ways to develop top level AI functionality without massive clusters of top-tier Nvidia GPUs.



Jensen Huang knew he had to respond urgently to keep his place in the China market. He flew to meet trade officials in Beijing in the middle of April and vowed to make “every effort” to serve the Chinese.



The US anti-China hawks had been quietly mobilizing—and made an announcement. In April of 2025, the US banned all export of Jensen Huang’s H20s to China.



Unbelievable! The Nvidia CEO was furious. “Anybody who thought that one chess move to ban China from H20s would cut off their AI ability is deeply uninformed,” Huang told an interviewer at a trade meeting in Taipei.



.CHAPTER FOUR: HUANG’S SPECIAL SKILL

Then came some rare good news. The Nvidia CEO started lobbying Trump behind the scenes. Huang was a master negotiator – and his efforts proved successful.



In the middle of July, 2025, Huang was back in China—his third trip in 12 months.



Huang appeared without his signature black leather jacket. Instead, he wore a traditional Chinese tang suit, and made some of his speech in Mandarin.



Washington had cleared the way for Nvidia to export the H20 to China, he said. We’re back!



Trump had demanded a cash cut of H20 sales in return for approving the exports—US government policy appeared to be literally for sale.



.CHAPTER FIVE: SPOOKS WERE NOT HAPPY

Huang was moving chips to China again, and the anti-China hawks in the US government were unhappy—and so were the spooks.



There’s a widespread tendency to visualize the US intelligence community as right-leaning hard men, Trumpites in black suits.



This was the opposite of the truth. The CIA leadership greatly preferred the simple, blanket negativity towards “the enemy” characteristic of the Democratic Party. With Russians, Chinese, and North Koreans portrayed as cartoon villains, black ops were justifiable.



But for all his bluster, Trump had a propensity towards treating the leaders of Russia, China and even North Korea, as actual humans who could be negotiated with.



This transactional approach was enormously problematic for the CIA, which needed cartoon villains to justify their annual budget of more than US$15 billion.



And Trump’s habit of parachuting unsuitable new leaders in to command the intelligence community—such as the widely disliked Mike Pompeo—crystalized the negativity, as CIA chroniclers have written.



.CHAPTER SIX: A TWIST IN THE TALE

Jensen Huang’s celebrations were short-lived. In an unexpected twist, China in September 2025 said it did not want Nvidia chips and would no longer buy them.



- US$15 billion in sales projections vanished.



- Nvidia had to write off a reported $5.5 billion in inventory losses.



- The company had now completely lost access to China’s AI market, estimated at US$50 billion.



- And hard evidence was emerging that Chinese companies were building alternatives even for CUDA (a unique element in Nvidia chips).



Huang wanted more positivity from the US. Nvidia was a US firm, and it went from having a 95% market share in China to 0%. “I can’t imagine any policymaker thinking that that’s a good idea,” he told reporters.



.CHAPTER SEVEN: AGAIN, HE SOLVES THE PROBLEM

But Huang’s extraordinary skill in dealing with Trump paid off again, and by mid-2026, the Nvidia business found a complex equilibrium had emerged in its China business.



Huang had (in December 2025) persuaded the US President to allow Nvidia to sell even the high-powered H200 chip to China, as long as the US government got 25% of the take. So a range of Nvidia chips could again be sold in China.



- Other Nvidia chips were arriving in China via the black market.



- There were suspicions that companies in Singapore and Malaysia, such as Megaspeed, were flouting export restrictions, also delivering chips.



- Some Nvidia chips were stuck in Hong Kong, trapped by the confusing, ever-changing rules, but were expected to be released eventually.



- On the downside (from Huang’s point of view), new China-origin chips, notably Huawei’s Ascend 950, were catching up with advanced capabilities that mimicked those of Nvidia.



In short, China was back in the game.





CHAPTER EIGHT: TAKING HIM DOWN

Something had to be done. China had to be dealt with. But first, Huang had to be taken down.



The US anti-China hawks saw Huang’s success in making deals with Trump as a key part of the problem. It was an element which had to be surgically removed.



The CIA and their partners in the western mainstream media sprang into action.



In October 2026, the US intelligence community told New York Times reporters that there were suspicions that Huang’s mistress, Alice Huang Le, was a Chinese spy.



It provided no evidence.



The allegation was plainly ridiculous—the flow of legitimate and illegitimate chips across the border was no secret, and the idea that discussions about the detailed minutiae of nano-level semiconductor engineering could be exchanged during pillow talk was ridiculous, even comedic.



But when the US intelligence community and the mainstream media join forces, they’re virtually invincible.



At this moment in the process, the complicit media are playing its role. A typical headline was that in the Economist yesterday:



“Jensen Huang must resign.”



.EPILOGUE



Jensen Huang resigned.



Trump has been weakened.



The world’s public has been fooled with the “honeypot” story.



China’s Huawei is pressing ahead—with new, powerful versions of its Ascend chips slated to come out in 2027 and 2028.

SOURCE

From Chinese sources on X

What took down Jensen Huang wasn’t an extramarital affair, but a “perfect hit job” orchestrated jointly by American politicians, the media, the CIA, and Anthropic

Finally, it’s been confirmed❗️❗️



What took down Jensen Huang wasn’t an extramarital affair, but a “perfect hit job” orchestrated jointly by American politicians, the media, the CIA, and Anthropic.



After Jensen Huang resigned, two New York Times reporters admitted on a podcast:

They only looked into Megaspeed after receiving a tip from a “tech industry contact.” Open-source intelligence points to Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark as that contact.



Turns out, this Anthropic co-founder, Jack, is an absolute devil😈. This guy is definitely doomed!



Following the money trail, everything checks out:

Anthropic donated $40 million this year to organizations supporting “tighter chip export controls on China.”



Senator Kramer, who pressured Jensen Huang into resigning, received $51,000 in political donations from Anthropic.



The CIA spent a year wiretapping Jensen Huang and couldn’t produce hard evidence of espionage, yet leaked the story at precisely the right moment after the midterm elections.

The New York Times worked with politicians, using anonymous employee tips to add a “second extramarital affair.”



The CIA supplied the dirt, Anthropic paid, politicians wielded the knife, and the media carried out the execution.



Jensen Huang opposed banning Chinese AI chips, saying “restrictions are unwise.”



Anthropic makes money from its closed-source API and is terrified of Chinese open-source models running for free on GPUs. Only by putting Nvidia in shackles can Anthropic survive.



His “crime” wasn’t sleeping with anyone.

Jensen Huang stood in the way of ugly capital, blocked the path of American politicians’ guns, and was also a Chinese person who refused to obey.

SOURCE

They didn’t “fire” Jensen Huang. They erased him completely.



He spent 33 years building Nvidia, only for it to be wiped out in 4 days.



Here’s how I see what really happened:



Jensen Huang’s influence had grown too great. Nvidia is the engine of the entire artificial intelligence (AI) race, and he sits at the center of it all—who gets chips? How many? How fast will AI advance in its next phase? He has the final say on all of it.



And the people behind him—the forces accustomed to giving orders and controlling vast amounts of capital—found that they could no longer control him.



He was no longer following their instructions.



They pushed their plans on him, and he refused; they pressured him again, and he still insisted on moving forward his own way.



You can’t just fire someone like that, or the stock price would crash and the whole world would demand answers. So they took a different approach.



They turned him into a “villain.”



Look at the timeline:



→ November 8: He admitted to an affair.



→ A few days later, headlines across major media outlets said he was involved with a “Chinese spy.”



→ Singapore said its investigation into the woman had nothing to do with “espionage”—but almost no media outlets reported that.



→ Today: He is no longer CEO, president, or a member of the board, effective immediately.



→ The same day, Nvidia got its first-ever Chair.



An affair cannot end the career of a founder who spent 33 years building a company in 4 days.



This is clearly a carefully orchestrated “smear campaign.”



The same language, the same villain narrative, flooded the media in the same week.



This is not news at all. It is a deliberate attack on his personal reputation.



And the woman at the center of it all? According to Bloomberg, she is already in Beijing. That means she cannot be questioned, while Jensen Huang will never be able to fully clear his name. This will remain unresolved forever—a perfect “weapon.”



Even Trump once called him a “decent man,” but that did nothing.



This was never about an affair. It was about who controls the chips that power AI. In the next phase of AI development, they need someone who will “do as they’re told.”



So look at who is sitting in his place now: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress is the “interim” CEO. And, for the first time in Nvidia’s history, there is a Chair, a position above the CEO.



She is not really running Nvidia. She is just a puppet. The people pulling the strings behind all this are clearly those determined to get Jensen out.



This week, most people will see a sex scandal; but a few years from now, they will finally see the truth behind it.



They may be able to bury Jensen’s name under news headlines, but they cannot erase him from history. Follow me and forward this post to people who still take news headlines at face value.

SOURCE