I can only put this down to a sort of mental illness caused by the covid booster shots.
Yesterday, I hit another wall with my health so I am scaling back my activities for the next few days.
I am looking at voices that, I hope, will help the tiny minority who. can transcend materialistic thinking that might help people to escape the Matrix and everything that is planned for us by the transhumanist,
I can only see that in the realm of Consciousness.
Take care of you Robin. Sending you Blessings for restoring of optimal wellbeing.
Interestlngly I am studying Salacia (higher consciousness of Love) with Dwarf Planet University. So many energetic shifts and earth consciousness shifts occurring. There is hope!
Rest up and restore 🤗