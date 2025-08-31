I can only put this down to a sort of mental illness caused by the covid booster shots.

Yesterday, I hit another wall with my health so I am scaling back my activities for the next few days.

I am looking at voices that, I hope, will help the tiny minority who. can transcend materialistic thinking that might help people to escape the Matrix and everything that is planned for us by the transhumanist,

I can only see that in the realm of Consciousness.