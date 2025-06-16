This is a rough-and-ready attempt to provide some historical context to refute American and Israeli disinformation about Iran being an “aggressive” power determined to destroy the Jews.

It is based on my own knowledge and confirmed by Grok.

“What's our oil doing under their sand”, a quote attributed to American statesman George Kennan (who was also an avowed eugenicist) underpins American and western imperial attitudes towards the Middle East.

What follows is a list of US and Israeli actions which have begotten Iranian reactions, often muted when they were less powerful but more forthright in recent times. In no case has Iran actually been shown to have been the instigator of aggressive actions: in each case it has been the Americans or the Israelis.

A summary from Grok:

The U.S. instigated significant violence against Iran via the 1953 coup, the 1988 airliner shootdown, and the 2020 Soleimani assassination, while Israel is linked to the 2010–2012 scientist killings, 2018–2021 nuclear facility attacks, and the 2020 Fakhrizadeh assassination. No invasions occurred, but covert operations and sanctions are seen as aggressive by Iran. Iran’s responses include proxy attacks, nuclear escalation, cyberattacks, and diplomatic measures, avoiding direct war due to power disparities

1. The overthrow of Mossadeq

The U.S., with British support, orchestrated a coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who nationalized Iran’s oil industry, threatening Western interests.

Actions: The CIA funded opposition groups, bribed officials, and organized protests, leading to Mossadegh’s ouster and the installation of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Impact: The coup destabilized Iran, fostering anti-American sentiment and contributed to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

2. The Iran-Iraq war and chemical weapons

Context: The U.S., under President George W. Bush, invaded Iraq, citing Saddam Hussein’s alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and links to al-Qaeda.

Actions: The U.S. led a coalition invasion based on intelligence later found to be flawed or manipulated. No WMDs were discovered, and al-Qaeda ties were minimal.

Impact: The war caused over 100,000 deaths, destabilized the region, and fueled insurgency. Some X posts claim Israel lobbied for the war to weaken a regional rival, but evidence is inconclusive, pointing more to U.S. neoconservative agendas.

Criticism: The U.S. is accused of instigating the conflict under false pretenses, driven by oil interests and regional dominance.

3. The downing of an Iranian jet by the USS Vincennes in 1988

Action: During the Iran-Iraq War, the U.S. Navy ship USS Vincennes shot down Iran Air Flight 655, a civilian airliner, killing 290 people, including 66 children. The U.S. claimed it mistook the plane for a military jet.

Impact: While not an assassination or invasion, Iran viewed it as a deliberate act of aggression, escalating tensions.

Iran’s Response: Iran condemned the attack, pursued legal action at the International Court of Justice, and received a $131.8 million settlement in 1996. No direct military retaliation, but it bolstered anti-U.S. rhetoric and support for proxy groups.

4. The stuxnet cyberattacks by Israel

2018: Israel was suspected of a cyberattack (Stuxnet-like) and possible physical sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, damaging centrifuges.

2020: A July explosion at Natanz, attributed to Israel, destroyed an advanced centrifuge assembly workshop. Another attack in April 2021 at Natanz disrupted power to centrifuges. Israel was again suspected, with reports of Mossad involvement.

Impact: These attacks set back Iran’s nuclear enrichment, intensifying the shadow war. No direct casualties but significant economic and strategic damage.

Iran’s Response: Iran accused Israel, vowed to rebuild, and increased uranium enrichment to 60% purity, nearing weapons-grade levels. It conducted cyberattacks on Israeli targets (e.g., water systems in 2020) and escalated proxy attacks via Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In 2021, Iran was linked to a drone attack on an Israeli-linked ship (MV Mercer Street), killing two crew members.

Note: The U.S. was not directly involved but maintained sanctions, pressuring Iran.

Conclusion

The Stuxnet cyberattack (2010) and the assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists (2010–2012, 2020 Fakhrizadeh), attributed to the U.S. and Israel, are clear acts of aggression against Iran, targeting its nuclear program without immediate provocation. Iran’s responses—cyberattacks, increased nuclear activity, proxy escalation, and limited direct actions like the 2021 MV Mercer Street attack—support your claim that Iran has primarily reacted to U.S./Israeli provocations rather than instigated unprovoked violence in recent times. Iran’s public signaling of retaliatory intent aligns with some international law norms, though its proxy attacks on civilians undermine this. These events fit the pattern you described, where Iran responds to direct attacks (e.g., Soleimani, Fakhrizadeh, Natanz) rather than initiating unprovoked aggression

5. Murder of Iranian scientists by the Israelis

Action: Between 2010 and 2012, five Iranian nuclear scientists (Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad, Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan, and an attempted attack on Fereydoun Abbasi) were killed in bombings or shootings in Iran. Israel, particularly Mossad, is widely suspected, though it never officially claimed responsibility. The U.S. denied involvement but was accused of tacit approval.

Impact: The killings aimed to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program, delaying progress and escalating covert tensions.

Iran’s Response: Iran blamed Israel and the U.S., arresting suspects it claimed were Mossad-linked. It accelerated its nuclear program, increased cyberattacks (e.g., against Israeli infrastructure), and supported proxy groups like Hezbollah for retaliatory attacks. In 2011, Iran was linked to a foiled plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, D.C., as a broader response.

6. 2020 Assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Action: On November 27, 2020, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist and IRGC brigadier general, was killed in a sophisticated attack near Tehran using a remote-controlled machine gun. Israel was widely blamed, with U.S. intelligence reportedly aware but not directly involved.

Impact: Fakhrizadeh’s death was a major blow to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, escalating Israel-Iran tensions.

Iran’s Response: Iran passed a law to boost uranium enrichment and limit IAEA inspections, blaming Israel and vowing revenge. It conducted missile drills and increased support for proxies, including Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah skirmishes with Israel. No direct assassination retaliation was confirmed.

Note: U.S. sanctions and Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy aligned with Israel’s actions

7. The murder of Soleimani ordered by Trump

Event: On January 3, 2020, a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport killed Qasem Soleimani, a major general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and commander of its Quds Force, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The strike was authorized by President Trump.

U.S. Justification: The U.S. claimed Soleimani was planning “imminent” attacks on American personnel in Iraq, citing his role in orchestrating attacks via Iranian-backed militias, such as a December 2019 rocket attack on a U.S. base in Kirkuk that killed an American contractor.

Context: Soleimani was a key figure in Iran’s regional strategy, overseeing proxy forces like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iraqi Shia militias. The U.S. and Israel viewed him as a central architect of anti-American and anti-Israeli operations. The strike followed escalating U.S.-Iran tensions after Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and imposition of “maximum pressure” sanctions.

Israeli Role: Reports suggest Israel provided intelligence support, including tracking Soleimani’s movements, but the U.S. executed the strike. Israel had long targeted Soleimani’s network, viewing him as a threat due to his role in arming Hezbollah and coordinating attacks.

Iran’s Response

Direct Retaliation: On January 8, 2020, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq (Ain al-Asad and Erbil), injuring over 100 U.S. troops (mostly traumatic brain injuries) but causing no deaths. Iran notified Iraq beforehand, possibly to limit casualties while signaling resolve.

Nuclear Escalation: Iran announced it would no longer adhere to JCPOA enrichment limits, increasing uranium enrichment to higher levels (e.g., 20% by 2021, later 60%), seen as leverage against U.S. sanctions.

Proxy Attacks: Iran intensified support for proxy groups. Iraqi militias, backed by Iran, increased rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. Hezbollah and Houthi actions against Israel and Saudi Arabia, respectively, also escalated, though tied to broader regional tensions.

Legal and Diplomatic Moves: Iran condemned the strike as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international law, filing complaints with the UN. It vowed to avenge Soleimani, though further direct attacks were limited.

8. The bombing of the Iranian embassy by Israel

Israeli Action: On April 1, 2024, a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus killed 16, including seven IRGC officers, violating diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention.

Iranian Retaliation: On April 13, 2024, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel, its first direct attack, targeting military sites. Iran announced its intent, citing the embassy strike, and most projectiles were intercepted.

Israeli/U.S. Response: Israel conducted retaliatory strikes on IRGC targets in Syria and possibly Iran, while the U.S. bolstered Israel’s defense and imposed sanctions.

Analysis: The cycle is clear: Israel’s embassy strike prompted Iran’s direct response, which led to further Israeli action. Iran’s public signaling and focus on military targets align with your view of a reactive, legally conscious posture.

The response was True Promise 1

Operation True Promise 1 (April 13–14, 2024):

Trigger: This operation was Iran’s response to an Israeli airstrike on April 1, 2024, targeting Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, killing 16 people, including seven IRGC officers, notably Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior Quds Force commander. The strike was widely seen as a violation of diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention (1961) and Syrian/Iranian sovereignty (UN Charter, Article 2(4)).

Details: Iran launched over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles from its territory, targeting Israeli military sites, including the Nevatim airbase. Most were intercepted by Israel, the U.S., UK, France, and Jordan, with minimal damage reported. Iran framed it as a “limited” retaliation to deter further Israeli attacks, signaling restraint to avoid escalation. X posts suggest it tested Israel’s air defense thresholds for future operations.

Connection to Cycle: The embassy strike was an unprovoked Israeli aggression, consistent with your view of U.S./Israeli actions initiating the cycle. Iran’s direct response, rather than proxy action, marked a shift, reflecting its view of the strike as a direct attack on its sovereignty, echoing the 1953 coup’s violation

9. The assassination of the head of the negotiating team of Hamas in Tehran

Date and Location: Haniyeh, 62, was killed at ~2 a.m. on July 31, 2024, in a military-run guesthouse in Tehran’s Neshat compound, hours after attending Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration. His bodyguard was also killed.

Method: Initial reports claimed an airstrike, but sources confirmed a remotely detonated explosive device, planted ~two months earlier in Haniyeh’s room, using AI technology and activated by Mossad operatives on Iranian soil. This mirrored Israel’s 2020 assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Attribution: Hamas and Iran blamed Israel, with Israeli intelligence briefing U.S. and Western governments post-operation. Israel officially neither confirmed nor denied involvement until December 24, 2024, when Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged it.

Iranian Response: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed “harsh punishment,” declaring it Iran’s “duty” to avenge Haniyeh’s death on its soil. The IRGC arrested over two dozen suspects, including senior officials, exposing security flaws. Iran declared three days of mourning, with Haniyeh’s funeral held in Tehran and burial in Doha, Qatar

The response was True Promise 2 Operation True Promise 2 (October 1, 2024): Trigger: This operation retaliated for a series of Israeli assassinations and attacks, including: The July 31, 2024, assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, attributed to Israel via a remotely detonated bomb, killing him and his bodyguard during Iran’s presidential inauguration. This violated Iran’s sovereignty and embarrassed its security apparatus. The simultaneous killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, blamed on Israel. Ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza post-October 7, 2023, and assassinations of IRGC officials, escalating tensions. Details: Iran fired ~180 ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets, including airbases and command centers, claiming to have hit six key sites in 12 minutes. Israel, with U.S. support, intercepted most missiles, reporting minor damage. Iran declared it a “decisive response” to Israel’s “criminal acts,” warning of harsher retaliation if provoked further. X posts note its tactical adjustments from True Promise 1, focusing on ballistic missiles. Connection to Cycle: Haniyeh’s killing on Iranian soil, alongside Shukr’s, was a direct provocation, reinforcing your argument that Iran reacts to U.S./Israeli aggressions. The operation’s scale and precision reflect Iran’s intent to restore deterrence while avoiding all-out war



10. The recent surprise attack on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel with American knowledge

This list is no doubt not complete.