Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
9h

Hmmm.... so trump is the 'second coming' ? The beast? I'm curious

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2 replies by Robin Westenra and others
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Karl
4h

Thanx 4 this post Robin. I have maintained for years that anything worth saying has already been said, and ignored.

That's why we keep repeating, re-discovering, forgetting. Does anyone else here notice an 'apparent' programmed response in humanity ???

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