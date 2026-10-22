Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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Don't worry though, that "digital ID" the state wants to control you with will never be hacked and stolen...trust us. As someone in the technical profession myself I NEVER trust this stuff. I use cash and even avoid elevators and other now "smart" things. No "smart tv" in my home either. Keep in mind mountain of government hacking tools were "leaked" a while back to....

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