The mainstream media reports are saying that firms have used AI to identify attacks.

What they are not saying is that hackers (elsewhere) are also using AI

Here are reports from Down Under

Australian government sites taken down after discovery of PHP flaw

New Zealand’s National Cybersecurity Centre says it’s aware of a website security scare that has led to the shutdown of government websites around the world.

The websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline on Thursday (NZT) after the disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in a widely used programming language sent operators around the world scrambling to protect their language systems, Reuters reported.

Developers of the PHP programming language on Thursday (NZT) released urgent new fixes to vulnerabilities that had quietly been lurking in their software for years until they were uncovered using AI, saying that all users were “encouraged to update immediately.”

With tech firms warning some hackers were already exploiting the flaws, government agencies across Europe were among those that took sites offline as a precaution.

Because a fix is now public and artificial intelligence tools are able to reverse engineer the bug with little effort, experts said they were bracing for a wave of intrusions as hackers jumped to get ahead of the updates….

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/politics/2075189/warning-for-nz-as-websites-go-dark-around-world-in-security-scare

And reports from Latin America

Cybersecurity researchers have identified two active intrusion campaigns in Latin America that show how attackers are using artificial intelligence to work faster and solve technical problems.

The campaigns targeted Mexican transportation services, government ministries, water utilities, and Brazil’s financial sector. The first campaign, tracked as CL-CRI-1131, affected organizations in Mexico and Ecuador.

The attackers used “living-off-the-land” methods, meaning they relied mainly on legitimate Windows tools already installed on compromised systems.

This approach helps criminals avoid detection because they do not always need to deploy obvious malware.

https://cyberpress.org/ai-hackers-target-latin-infrastructure/