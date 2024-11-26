I spent much of today watching Stew Peters’ new documentary, “Occupied”.

Much of it seemed pretty close to the truth and comes close to what I have posted about Judaism before.

However I was perturbed by his sympathy for Hitler.

I have previously penned the following article and stand by it to this very day.

One has to think that Peters must be onto something when he has a contract put on his life by zionist groups.

I think that history is a very complicated matter and am implacably behind ideologically driven history, especially academic history.

I decide to take a brief dive into claims about the Holocaust.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that horrible war crimes were committed by the nazis and there were extermination camps as described in my article above.

But what about the claim of 6 million Jews being exterminated largely in gas chambers as in Auschwitz?

Much of the debate revolves around historian, David Irving. One has to wonder what justifies putting a skilled historian with views that counter the mainstream narrative into jail.

It all seems to presage the way doctors and whistleblowers have been treated over the covid and vaxx hoax

First of all there are two articles by Paul Craig Roberts (no nazi!)

PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS

FEBRUARY 8, 2024

David Irving is undoubtedly the best historian of World War II. For decades he relentlessly searched for and found diaries of the main figures, pried loose official documents, tracked down witnesses, searched the war archives of many countries, all of which is the material of his extraordinary histories.

The facts differed from the official narratives. Jews took umbrage and ruined him financially, forcing his publisher to destroy their printings of his histories, which were best-sellers praised by other historians, and by bringing corrupt law suits against which he had to defend, which exhausted his financial resources and left him penniless and homeless.

He managed to keep going with proceeds from his well-attended lectures whose locations had to be kept secret to prevent Jews from having thugs break up the gatherings. Eventually Jews were able to get some governments to ban him from the country in order to block his lectures. Invited to speak in Austria, he was falsely arrested and imprisoned. The stress of his life has resulted in a stroke that has disabled him.

You might imagine from my account that Irving wrote against Jews. But that is not the case. He documented the slaughter of several hundred thousand Jews by German political functionaries in conquered parts of Russia. He got in trouble with the Jews because he reported that his 50-year search of the world’s war archives, including the Soviet and Israeli archives, failed to turn up a single document supporting the existence of an organized holocaust. He offered a monetary award to anyone who could help him find evidence of an organized holocaust. None did.

Irving makes it clear that Jews suffered persecution under the Nazis. Hitler’s position, stated repeatedly by Hitler was that the “Jewish question” would be settled after the war. Initially Hitler’s plan was to settle the Jews in Madagascar. After his initial victories against the Soviet Union, he talked of sending the Jews to their Bolshevik friends in the rump part of Russia that he intended to leave to Stalin.

The massacres of Jews seem to have been the ad hoc actions of political administrators of conquered Soviet territory who found themselves recipients of Jews sent by functionaries in anticipation of them being forwarded to the part of the Soviet Union that was to remain. Not having any means of holding them the territorial administrators shot them.

This seems to be the holocaust story that is real, but instead of debating it and trying to prove it wrong, the Jews attacked Irving personally.

It is important to understand that Irving did not set out to disprove the holocaust. He set out to gather the facts about the causes of the war and the behavior of the participants in order to write a factual history instead of a self-justifying one written by the victors. The holocaust occupies only a few lines in Irving’s massive work.

Irving’s third volume of his study of Churchill is completed and needs to be published. The family is exhausted of resources, and publishers are too afraid of the Jews to sign a contract and advance money. Consequently a work of a decade might be lost, and Irving’s health left unattended from lack of resources.

Truth is the most important value. Without it there can be no justice, no freedom, no scholarship, and no science. David Irving has been the greatest truth-teller of our time, and the consequence is his ruin.

When we think of what has happened to David Irving, to Julian Assange, and to what may yet befall Tucker Carlson, we can safely conclude that in the Western world today nothing is more dangerous than to tell the truth.

Here is the statement from his family:

Last October, after arriving in Florida, David Irving fell ill and has been in declining health ever since. He is now back in the UK and requires round-the-clock care, a demand we’ve had to arrange privately due to constraints with NHS services. He was hospitalised for nearly two months, enduring the kind of challenges we never anticipated he would face.

It is with sadness that we must accept that David is now unable to engage in his life’s work. His unwavering dedication to unveiling Real History has not only defined his career but also enriched the minds of readers worldwide. David’s situation, however, has placed us at a crossroads where the path forward demands collective support.

This is an appeal to safeguard the essence of a man whose life’s work has been to bring us closer to the nuanced truths of our past. Your donations will be pivotal in two primary areas:

Medical Care and Support: Your contributions will ensure that David receives exemplary care to manage his condition and uphold the highest quality of life.

Preservation and Continuation of His Work: Financial support is also imperative to safeguard David’s extensive body of work.

To participate in this crucial effort please donate. https://irvingbooks.com/donate/

Regardless of size, every contribution is a step towards sustaining David’s impact on historical literature.

Your support and solidarity in this challenging time are invaluable. We will keep you informed of his health and well-being as he faces this stage of his life with dignity. He is in good hands.

David Irving’s family

https://irvingbooks.com/blog/support-david-irving/

September 10, 2024

Ron Unz in his researched article, “The Remarkable Historiography of David Irving,” relates the story of how Jews used money to reduce David Irving to poverty. Paradoxically, although the Jews ruined Irving economically, they proved that he was 99.9% accurate. These few paragraphs sum up the story:

“In 1993, Deborah Lipstadt, a rather ignorant and fanatic professor of Theology and Holocaust Studies (or perhaps “Holocaust Theology”) ferociously attacked him in her book as being a “Holocaust Denier,” leading Irving’s timorous publisher to suddenly cancel the contract for his major new historical volume. This development eventually sparked a rancorous lawsuit in 1998, which resulted in a celebrated 2000 libel trial held in British Court.

“That legal battle was certainly a David-and-Goliath affair, with wealthy Jewish movie producers and corporate executives providing a huge war-chest of $13 million to Lipstadt’s side, allowing her to fund a veritable army of 40 researchers and legal experts, captained by one of Britain’s most successful Jewish divorce lawyers. By contrast, Irving, being an impecunious historian, was forced to defend himself without benefit of legal counsel.

“In real life unlike in fable, the Goliaths of this world are almost invariably triumphant, and this case was no exception, with Irving being driven into personal bankruptcy, resulting in the loss of his fine central London home. But seen from the longer perspective of history, I think the victory of his tormentors was a remarkably Pyrrhic one.

“Yet despite such massive financial and human resources, they apparently came up almost entirely empty, at least if Lipstadt’s triumphalist 2005 book History on Trial may be credited. Across four decades of research and writing, which had produced numerous controversial historical claims of the most astonishing nature, they only managed to find a couple of dozen rather minor alleged errors of fact or interpretation, most of these ambiguous or disputed. And the worst they discovered after reading every page of the many linear meters of Irving’s personal diaries was that he had once composed a short “racially insensitive” ditty for his infant daughter, a trivial item which they naturally then trumpeted as proof that he was a “racist.” Thus, they seemingly admitted that Irving’s enormous corpus of historical texts was perhaps 99.9% accurate.

“I think this silence of “the dog that didn’t bark” echoes with thunderclap volume. I’m not aware of any other academic scholar in the entire history of the world who has had all his decades of lifetime work subjected to such painstakingly exhaustive hostile scrutiny. And since Irving apparently passed that test with such flying colors, I think we can regard almost every astonishing claim in all of his books—as recapitulated in his videos—as absolutely accurate.”

https://www.unz.com/runz/the-remarkable-historiography-of-david-irving/

You can purchase Irving's Hitler's War and two volumes of Churchill's War

https://irvingbooks.com

The Holocaust Lie in 10 Minutes - David Irving

David Irving - The Hidden History of WW II

You can read Irving's book, Hitler's War

If you like debates then this is for you.

Hardtalk - David Irving (BBC 2000)

Then there is the documentary made by American Jewish filmmaker, David Cole which further casts doubt on the whole (zionist) narrative. Like Stew Peters, Cole had a contract on his life.

In January 1998, Irv Rubin, chairman of the Jewish Defense League, offered a monetary reward for information regarding Cole's whereabouts. The Anti-Defamation League stated that the JDL's reward offer implied that "it was prepared to take immediate, possibly violent, action" in order to "get rid" of Cole.[28] In response to the threat, Cole entered into a deal with Rubin whereby he renounced his views and the JDL removed the "reward offer." The over-the-top "recantation" was met with widespread skepticism, with Michael Shermer writing in his 2000 book Denying History that Cole's retraction demanded "a healthy dose of skepticism" because it was "so unlike his earlier positions."[5] On the JDL website, Rubin bragged that Cole's recantation is "evidence of the power of the Jewish Defense League.[29] Cole would later admit in his autobiography that the "recantation" was false.

David Cole In Auschwitz 1992 Documentary

Auschwitz Museum Director Reveals 'Gas Chamber' Hoax

By P. Samuel Foner

The Spotlight

Volume XIX, Number 2

5-31-4

In a dramatic and unprecedented videotaped interview, Dr. Franciszek Piper, senior curator and director of archives of the Auschwitz State Museum admitted on camera that 'Krema 1,' the alleged 'homicidal gas chamber' shown off to hundreds of thousands of tourists every year at the Auschwitz main camp, was, in fact, fabricated after the war by the Soviet Union -apparently on the direct orders of Josef Stalin.

What Piper said - in effect and on camera - was that the explosive 1988 Leuchter Report was correct: no homicidal gassings took place in the buildings designated as 'homicidal gas chambers' at Auschwitz.

With this admission by none other than the respected head of the Auschwitz State Museum, one of the most sacred 'facts' of history has been destroyed. This 'gas chamber' is the major historical 'fact' on which much of the foreign and domestic policies of all Western nations since WWII are based.

It is the basis for the $100+ billion in foreign aid the United States has poured into the state of Israel since its inception in 1948 - amounting to $16,500 for every man, woman and child in the Jewish state and billions more paid by Germany in 'reparations' - not to mention the constructing of Israel's national telephone, electrical and rail systems...all gifts of the German people. It is the basis for the $10 billion 'loan' (read 'gift') made to Israel for housing its immigrants in the occupied territories...while Americans sleep on the streets and businesses are bankrupted by the thousands. (Note - As of 2004, not a single 'loan' of US tax money made to the state of Israel by Washington has ever been paid back. -ed)

Germany is paying 'reparations' - the the United States is making major contributions - to atone for the 'gassings at Auschwitz' and elsewhere. If the 'homicidal gas chambers' were postwar creations of the Soviets, in which no one was gassed regardless of race, creed, color or country of national origin, then these 'reparations' were unnecessary, and were based on fraud.

The videotape on which Dr. Piper makes his revelations was made in mid-1992 by a young Jewish investigator, David Cole and follows 12 years of intensive investigation by dozens of historians, journalists and scientists who have tried to get to the bottom of what really happened at Auschwitz.

Like most Americans, since his youth, Cole had been instructed in the 'irrefutable fact' that mass homicidal gassings had taken place at Auschwitz. The number of those executed - also declared irrefutable - was 4.1 million.

Then came the Leuchter Report in 1988 which was followed with an official 're-evaluation' of the total deaths at Auschwitz (down to 1.1 million). As a budding historian - and a Jew - Cole was intrigued.

Previous to 1992, anyone who publicly doubted or questioned the official 4.1 millon 'gassing' deaths at Auschwitz was labeled an anti-semite, neo-nazi skinhead at the very least. Quietly, because of revisionist findings, the official figure was lowered to 1.1 million. No mention was made of the missing 3 million.

The Cole videotape interview proves that the people who run the Auschwitz State Museum had made a practice of fabricating 'proofs' of homicidal gassings. Keep in mind that over the years millions of tourists have been told that 'Krema 1' is in its original state, while officials knew that 'original state' is a ie.

The political, religious, fiancial and historical ramifications of this proof of no homicidal gas chambers at Auschwitz cannot be measured. Coupled with the Leuchter Report, the Cole interview with Dr. Piper on videotape proves that what Western governments have taught about the Auschwitz gas chamber since WWII is a lie. It proves that what televangelists such as Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson have been telling their flocks is simply not true.

No one, regardless of race, creed, color or country of national origin was gassed to death in any building so designated at Auschwitz. And without 'homicidal gas chambers' at Auschwitz, where is the reasoning for the special treatment of the state of Israel?

Note - This is excerpted from the orginal, much longer article by P. Samuel Foner.