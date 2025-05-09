First, the headlines from zionist media

US-Israel relations at a crossroads: ‘Trump's Middle East trip leaves Jerusalem confused’ - The Jerusalem Post

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia will host a Gulf-U.S. summit from May 13th-16th 2025. A Gulf diplomatic source said "PRESIDENT TRUMP will ISSUE a DECLARATION regarding the STATE OF PALESTINE and AMERICAN RECOGNITION OF IT, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas."

The source also added, "If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords."

A senior American official delivered unusually sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in hostage negotiations and warned that the United States is prepared to finalize a regional agreement with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli participation, N12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the remarks were made during a meeting Monday night between the official and the families of hostages held by Hamas.

According to several people who attended, the US official said that Washington is growing increasingly frustrated with Israel’s approach to the stalled talks.

From Prof. Marandi

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) launched a new ballistic missile attack against Israel on 9 May, setting off alarms across large areas of the country and shutting down operations at Ben Gurion International Airport.

YAF spokesman Brig. General Yahaa Saree confirmed the attack on social media, saying it was conducted “In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the implementation of the no-fly zone imposed on the criminal Israeli enemy entity.”

Saree also revealed that the YAF launched a separate military operation “targeting a vital Israeli enemy target” in Tel Aviv using a Yaffa drone.

BREAKING: 🇮🇱🇾🇪 The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel again despite having agreed to a ceasefire with Trump.

It appears that Israel is not included in the deal.

🔴 The CENSORED Operation | Yemen STRIKES Ben-Gurion Again | Pakistan’s 400 DRONE Attack | Live +

Most headlines about the fires were a week ago. They are ongoing.

Jerusalem Wildfire LIVE: Emergency In Israel! Wildfire Explodes Near Jerusalem! Evacuations Underway

ANALYSIS

I’m far more measured than Canadian Prepper. I’d prefer to see where this. goes.

⚡WTF ALERT! WAR EXPLODING! 125 PLANES! TRADING HALTED! CELLPHONES DOWN IN RUSSIA! IRAN NUKES

This was a very measured analysis from Electronic Intifada

Did the US abandon Israel in its agreement with Yemen? with Ali Abunimah

Glenn Greenwald

Is the Trump/Netanyahu Split Real?

Mahmood OD

🚨Trump CUTS TIES With Netanyahu - OFFICIALLY! | GREATEST US-Israel SPLIT EVER