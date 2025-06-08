I have given a lot of space to Derrick Broze and what he writes about Trump, Palantir and technocracy is of course correct.
But this bothers me.
I have never seen him go after the Biden regime in the same way he goes after Trump. I have been following this for a long time and what is happening IS an invasion (no doubt in my mind).
And yet Derrick Broze seems to be defending it.
For clarification, he said in an interview that he is now living in Mexico.
He HAS to be aware of what I am.
I also have heard comments from the Dollar Vigilante, Jeff Berwick defending the Mexican drug cartels and how nice they are.
Just thinking allowed.
I am with you Robin. I have met Derrick in person where I live in Mexico and resonated with him and his mission and events. But the US and all countries have the right to vet and determine who they accept as residents, students, temporary workers, citizens, etc. I am an American living in Mexico and about to become a Mexican citizen. I don't care what nationalities are living illegally in the US , they are breaking the law. As for the violence in L.A. at the protests, there were many different nation's flags being displayed. If the Americans living in Mexico without temporary or resident card visas were to demonstrate like what is going on in L.A. , trust me...they would regret it. Swift and rough treatment while being hauled off to jail and inside the jail. The Mexican legal system is the Napoleonic Code.