People on the Right often talk about “communists”.

In this case, there seems to be something to it.

Karen Bass, the Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles, has been a dangerous far-left radical since the 1970s when she took fifteen trips to Cuba where she was trained in terror tactics alongside future members of the M19 and Weather Underground domestic terror groups.

As LA faces devastating wildfires, Bass is under fire for her poor handling of the crisis. Her leadership has drawn criticism, and a resurfaced video highlighting her Marxist roots is now gaining traction online.

Documentary filmmaker Errol Webber recently exposed Bass’ involvement with the Venceremos Brigade, a Cuban revolutionary group dedicated to spreading communism through violent revolution on a global scale.

This connection, along with her history of training in Cuba (which included terror tactics and bomb making) raises troubling questions about her radical political ideology and approach to governance.

According to Webber, Bass made at least 15 trips to Cuba, traveling every six months in partnership with the Castro-aligned Venceremos Brigade—a group infamous for recruiting radical American and European leftists and training them to become terrorists in their homelands.

During her time in Cuba, Bass attended speeches by dictator Fidel Castro, later describing his death as a “great loss” for the island nation.

The Venceremos Brigade’s ties to domestic terror groups are well-documented. Among its recruits was Susan Rosenberg, a member of the M19 Communist Organization, an offshoot of the Weather Underground, who participated in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Capitol.

Smithsonian Magazine wrote in 2020, “New Yorker Susan Rosenberg, one of M19’s earliest members, traveled to Cuba with the Castro-friendly Venceremos Brigade, and Italian-born Silvia Baraldini was part of a front for the militant Weather Underground.”

Karen Bass speaking at a communist event in the 1970s

Rosenberg was also closely connected to Weather Underground founders Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, who were instrumental in coordinating the Brigade’s U.S.-Cuba activities. Dohrn even negotiated directly with the Cuban government to organize trips for American radicals.

Ayers and Dohrn would later become legal guardians to Chesa Boudin, the son of Weather Underground members convicted of killing a Brink’s armored car guard in 1981.

Of course, Ayers was also one of Barack Obama’s Chicago mentors during his youth radicalization.

Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn were on the run from the FBI for 11 years

Adding fuel to the fire, it has come to light that Bass was out of the country during the critical first days of the Palisades fire—one of the worst disasters in Los Angeles history.

Instead of addressing the crisis, Bass was attending the inauguration of Marxist-Leninist John Dramani Mahama, president of Ghana, further underscoring her deep ties to global leftist movements.

Critics are calling for a deeper investigation into Bass’ radical past and her affiliations with groups tied to domestic terrorism, particularly as the city of Los Angeles grapples with her controversial leadership during ongoing crises.

More background

Witnessing the civil rights movement on television with her father as a child sparked her interest in community activism. While in middle school, Bass began volunteering for Robert Kennedy's presidential campaign.[13] In the mid-1970s she was an organizer for the Venceremos Brigade, a pro-Cuban group that organized trips by Americans to Cuba.[14] She visited Cuba eight times in the 1970s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_Bass

The Venceremos Brigade’s ties to domestic terror groups are well-documented. Among its recruits was Susan Rosenberg, a member of the M19 Communist Organization, an offshoot of the Weather Underground, who participated in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Capitol.

Then, there is Karen Bass’ deputy, Brian Williams

The deputy mayor of Los Angeles was placed on leave after an investigation allegedly determined he made a bomb threat against City Hall earlier this year.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported that LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams’ Pasadena, California home was raided by the FBI on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into a bomb threat against City Hall back in September. The FBI did not make any arrests at the time of the search.

https://www.aol.com/news/la-deputy-mayor-placed-leave-024452969.html

https://www.soapcentral.com/human-interest/news-who-brian-williams-la-deputy-mayor-accused-making-bomb-threat-city-hall