Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tony74's avatar
tony74
4h

Another video clip to show that Rabbi Schmuley is (ever so slightly??) unhinged is the debate between him and Candace on the Piers Morgan show.

Schmuley gets another hiding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQv9hKo222M

Some more on “Salesman Rabbí Shmuley.”

https://x.com/phantompain1984/status/2088044882090963313

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture