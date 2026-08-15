What is Rabbi Dildo up to?
Rabbi Shmuley Gets DEMOLISHED in Piers Morgan Debate!
HOT SPOT@HotSpotHotSpot
🇮🇸🇮🇱 Rabbi Shmuley chases down a man in Iceland for nearly 10 minutes straight because he said "F*ck Israel"
6:36 PM · Aug 6, 2026 · 444K Views
21 Replies · 33 Reposts · 219 Likes
Phantom Pain@phantompain1984
“Anyone Can Say ‘F*CK Isræl’ in a Free Society.” @piersmorgan confronted Rabbí butt-plug salesman Shmuley for harassing Samuel’s girlfriend in Iceland and told him: “Shut up and grow up.” 😂 He continued: “Samuel’s opinion to ‘f*ck Isræl’ is shared by two-thirds of the United
Phantom Pain @phantompain1984
“Isræl’s actions are straight up biblical-level evil. If the Jéwish religion were true, then God will be coming to destroy them for disobeying him again. There’s so many dead kids. Shooting little bøys in the Testic…..!?” — @scotthortonshow This is the moral line. Every Jéw https://t.co/8ucYYztHmh
7:28 PM · Aug 13, 2026 · 783K Views
452 Replies · 1.58K Reposts · 12.9K Likes
Another video clip to show that Rabbi Schmuley is (ever so slightly??) unhinged is the debate between him and Candace on the Piers Morgan show.
Schmuley gets another hiding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQv9hKo222M
Some more on “Salesman Rabbí Shmuley.”
https://x.com/phantompain1984/status/2088044882090963313