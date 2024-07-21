“Where are all the bees & insects?”
“Nothing is growing properly”
“Just under that cloud blanket that we’ve had all Summer - the grass growth is just awful”
Farmer realises there is a severe lack of insects, bees & birds & it’s affecting crop growth.
This should concern every single person
Humanity is under attack
I noticed the same thing - fewer pollinators two years ago, even less last year, and they didn’t appear in my flower garden until mid-July this year when my Bee Balm started blooming.
The Pilots Know What They’re Doing
https://expose-news.com/2023/11/24/hidden-agenda-behind-uk-gov-chemtrail-operations/?cmid=651dfd3a-143a-47d0-959d-2dbacd4448aa
AND ..
The association between vitamin D serum levels, supplementation, and suicide attempts and intentional self-harm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36724169/
Abstract
Objectives: The purpose of this study is to determine the associations between Vitamin D supplementation, 25(OH) blood serum levels, suicide attempts, and intentional self-harm in a population of veterans in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Methods: A retrospective cohort study of US Veterans supplemented with Vitamin D. Veterans with any Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) or Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) fill between 2010 and 2018 were matched 1:1 to untreated control veterans having similar demographics and medical histories. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to estimate the time from the first Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) or Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) prescription fill to the first suicide attempt or intentional self-harm. Analyses were repeated in stratified samples to measure associations by race (Black or White), gender (male or female), blood levels (0-19 ng/ml, 20-39 ng/ml, and 40+ ng/ml), and average daily dosage.
Results: Vitamin D3 and D2 supplementation were associated with a 45% and 48% lower risk of suicide attempt and self-harm ((D2 Hazard Ratio (HR) = 0.512, [95% CI, 0.457, 0.574]; D3 HR = 0.552, [95% CI, 0.511, 0.597])). Supplemented black veterans and veterans with 0-19 ng/ml vitamin D serum levels were at ~64% lower risk relative to controls (Black Veteran HR: 0.362 [95% CI: 0.298,0.440]; 0-19 ng/ml HR: 0.359 [95% CI: 0.215,0.598]). Supplementation with higher vitamin D dosages was associated with greater risk reductions than lower dosages (Log Average Dosage HR: 0.837 [95% CI: 0.779,0.900]).