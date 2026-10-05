Seemorerocks

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Larry DeMarco's avatar
Larry DeMarco
Oct 5

I couldn't agree with your concern.

Unfortunately, history and today's so-called "truth" is controlled by the Victor's ias well as the rich and powerful entities that thrive on evil actions and lies that serve their own agendas at any cost. The average individual is lost in the maze of control from ever angle, including unimaginable horrors to devistating to accept as the reality they present.

The few, like yourself, are unfortunately overshadowed by false lables such as Conspiracy Theorists, Uninformed or outright Insane. Knowledgeable experts in whose conscience dictates revelations in their areas of expertise are threatened in areas of health, livelihood, family detrement and life itself.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer would be proud of you. He spoke out and acted on his moral beliefs when he fought against the Holocaust and died doing so. My favorite of his messages is: "Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. God will not hold us unaccountable."

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 5

Discernment is the word to embrace these next 2-3 months. Is what I am reading, seeing the truth. Why is this happening I wonder? Why now? Who benefits? What can I do about it? We all need to step up in our own capacity. Light always wins over darkness eventually. Who is willing to step into their own light?

I suspect many are in overwhelm also Robin. So much coming at people. I am selecting what I read so as not to lower my frequency. Some people do not have this capacity any longer.

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