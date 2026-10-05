Seemorerocks

Something is happening that I have been trying to put my finger on.

I have noticed that what I have been saying, the warnings, are having less resonance than ever before.

Not so much on this Substack, although even here I have noticed that subscriptions are down when the fact that the news is becoming more dire with every day should dictate greater interest and there is less engagement than before.

But, I think I am talking primarily of my own people.

I have always shared material to friends, mostly in New Zealand, on Facebook Messenger.

There was always a lot of engagement before, especially “during covid”.

I put this in parentheses because nothing has ever gone away.

But now, there is silence.

People do not engage or even respond to what I am sending out.

I simply cannot put my finger on it.

Is it that I am like “the little boy that cried wolf”?

Is it that people want to put the bad days behind them and just get with their lives, something that is becoming more difficult with every day?

Yes, but folk are still going onto social media and talking to each other.

It is just that the subjects have changed.

They do not want to know about a looming catastrophe with our energy, something I have been trying to bring to people’s attention since March, still less the bigger questions of evil agendas that are going to enslave them.

They talk, instead about politics, about the elections.

One example that has bothered me in recent days is a comment made to me by a friend who is a good, decent person, to footage of a woman being beaten to a pulp by a group of policemen in a jail cell, seemingly without provocation.

We are talking here about perfectly decent, ordinary folk.

So what is wrong?

In part, I think, there have been gradual changes brought about, I think, by design that have rendered people dumbed-down through the education system and social media, (about which I have started to call “medieval villagers on keyboards), the destruction of guardrails of family and organized religion and the introduction of distractions of entertainment, narcotiics

The list goes on.

This is described in a talk from 1969 which is described here.

That’s not “conspiracy theory” because it is describing something that is here now. It is something that seemed “good” at the time but become a huge evil.

It is my considered opinion that it is no longer enough to be “good” in the normal human sense.

My fear that the majority of humans that have been changed forever by what has been injected into them, along with the social changes that have come upon society, seemingly unnoticed.

This unascribed comment comes to mind:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,”

Also, from John Stuart Mill (1867)

“Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”

There are moral giants that walk amongst us, such as Reiner Fuelmich and Calin Georgescu (both in jail), Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi who also has legal problems with the fascist German state.

In our NZ context Dr Rene de Monchy, who recently visited Reiner Fuelmich in prison and made some very apposite comments that I cannot quote because they were made privately.

These are far from the only ones but are the ones that come to mind at present.

They are small in number.

One man who spoke out against one of the greatest evils of the 20th Century was Alexander Solzhenitsyn:

“If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”

Today I watched this video from Anya of Through the Eyes Of, discussing the prophecies of Russian boy, Slavik Krashennikov.

In the last 10 minutes of the video she discusses how she sees the nature of prophecy.

I am not so much into prophecy but what Anja said made an impression with me.

She says, many timelines exist in the same space.

Everything comes down to frequency or vibration.

Those who are realised and have a higher frequency, can occupy the same physical space but are not seen by the mass of people who operate on lower frequency, much as we have been describing.

Everyone carries the potential with them of telepathic communication and connection with Source. This has been denied to the mass of people through the Archontic perceptual manipulation that David Icke and others talk about.

That is potential.

I have to sadly admit to myself that through taking the jab, exposing themselves to this perceptual manipulation and, I hate to say, moral laziness, are sadly, I fear, lost to us.

It takes an active exercise of Will to withstand the dark forces that are arrayed against us, by raising our frequency through a realisation of the physical world and a surrender to the power of the Divine.

Are we, I wonder, up to it?

P.S>

"Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. God will not hold us unaccountable."

- Dietrich Bonhoffer