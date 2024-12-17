Numerous and widespread reports are coming in saying the country of Turkeye is massing a very large number of troops on the border of Syria and that a full scale invasion is "imminent."

Syria is now defenseless after President Bashar Assad resigned and left the country last week. In that week, the country of Israel has been intentionally bombing all Syrian military bases, military air assets, and has sunk the entire Syrian navy which was all in port.

Syria is now completely defenseless; hence the "brave" Turks are ready to invade.

According to President Trump, the entity which caused terrorist groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham HTS, the Syrian National Army (a terror group, not the real army) and others to topple President Assad was, Turkeye. Here is President Trump stating Turkeye is responsible for the overthrow of President Assad:

Turk President Recypt Tayyip Erdogan apparently hires, trains, equips, pays, and controls vast groups of Muslim head-choppers in the Middle East, and used them to overthrow the government of Syria. Erdoghan reportedly ordered the regular Turkish Army to use electronic warfare against the SYrian Army, to prevent the Syrian Army from communicating while the HTS terrorists were advancing!

The France-based Intelligence Online reports that Turkey’s ASELSAN electronic warfare systems, Milkar 4A2 and ILGAR, were employed to disrupt the Assad regime’s military communication networks during operations conducted by HTS terrorists.

So it appears that Turk President Recypt Erdogan not only uses actual terrorists to wage war, he provides those terrorists with material support from his regular army to do so!

Someone should remind Erdogan of the old adage: What you cast into the wind, comes back tenfold.

This is what is now taking place inside Syria thanks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Turkish President Recypt Tayyip Erdogan, jointly overthrowing President Bashar Assad of Syria.

These are Christians and Alawites, murdered by Muslim fanatics, that both Israel and Turkeye' assisted in taking power in Syria.

Jews and Muslims against Christians. NOW do you see who your true enemies really are?

The time for a reckoning - worldwide - draws near.

