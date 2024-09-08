LIVE: MAJOR Event Unfolding in NYC—Leaked Military Docs Warn of IMMINENT THREAT

@OKeefeMedia has obtained Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) from the U.S. Army of the North Division, highlighting the growing presence of one of Venezuela’s largest criminal organizations in the U.S. The document states that Tren de Aragua “has established a presence in Brooklyn, Bronx, and Williamsburg, NY,"with “approximately 400 TdA members” living in these cities. The CUI also warns that TdA members in Denver “have been given a 'green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement,” with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York receiving a similar report.



The document details how the criminal organization is using advanced technology and surveillance, heightening the danger to U.S. military personnel and law enforcement. It states, “Coordinated efforts between local, state, federal law enforcement, and the military are crucial” to protect against these expanding threats.



With National Guardsmen recently seen in subway stations across New York City, the situation is escalating as Venezuelan gang members, linked to the TdA, have been involved in violent incidents, including an attack on a Colorado apartment complex in late August.



John Goodman busts the National Guard harboring illegals in a civilian hotel in NYC

Jason Goodman at Wolcott Migrant Hotel in New York City Jason calls to report a crime to the NYPD Detective, standing in front of the hotel watching sketchy behavior with a baby involved.

Detectives make fake police siren noises mocking him pretending to head over and laugh hysterically because they don’t care about the crime and have no intention of heading over.

How did America get to this point??

In recent days video has been circulating of New York resident Jason Goodman, Founder of Crowdsource The Truth (@Crowdsource The Truth), discovering multiple U.S. military personnel at The Hotel Wolcott.

When asked what they were doing there, they replied they were there at request of NY state. Many social media users are surprised at their presence, left to speculate the reason and legality of military presence on civilian territory.

The Posse Comitatus Act does limit the use of military for domestic policy enforcement, unless authorized by Congress or the Constitution. However, there are a few reasons the presence of military at Hotel Wolcott may not violate the act.

1. The post 9/11 creation of Joint Task Force Empire Shield. Comprised of multiple branches including Army, Air, Naval and NY Guard - this task force comprises QRF, Pop-Up, and Training Cycle mission assignments. All 3 forms are military assistance of local law enforcement/NG. There is a good chance Empire Shield would be in communication with leaders of ongoing NY domestic issues as it pertains to asylum seekers or migrants. They are explicitly authorized under the authority of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which can deploy state military forces for homeland security tasks without needing direct federal legislation for its existence or operations.

2. Over 2,000 NY State military forces including NG were deployed under "Operation Asylum Seeker". The military's role includes logistical support, vacancy of shelters, welfare checks, and providing meals at various hotels converted into emergency shelters. According to sources, military aid falls under the exception where military personnel assist in non-law enforcement roles like logistics, welfare checks, and providing meals. This is not seen as enforcing domestic policy in the traditional sense but rather supporting civilian efforts. Combine this with the presence of Empire Shield and it's operations in NYC and it's looking more like this kind of thing is not only legal, but reaches further than one hotel.

3. As it turns out, The Hotel Wolcott is one such shelter, as reported by City & State New York in 2022, which converted to an Emergency Center for Asylum Seekers. This initiative was part of a broader effort by Mayor Eric Adams called HERRCs. cityandstateny.com/policy/2022/11…

New York City opens new emergency center for asylum-seekers in a Midtown hotel

4. HERRCs - In order to manage the influx of asylum seekers, Mayor Adams created an initiative called Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs). The Hotel Wolcott specifically focused on providing shelter and resources for single adult women and adult families.

5. The Hotel Wolcott effectively stopped accepting "transient guests indefinitely" in 2023, according to it's own website. This, the same year the NY City Office of Asylum Seeker Operations (NYC-OASO) was formed. But let's recall, they were the 3rd hotel to do so.

6. According to an article published this year, there are 162 DHS-run shelters for asylum-seekers across NYC as of Feb. Several larger-scale HERRCs are in midtown Manhattan; the Roosevelt Hotel, Row Hotel, Stewart Hotel and Watson Hotel. Who runs OpSec? cityandstateny.com/policy/2024/03…

The question of legality surrounding the use of military personal for securing these HERRCs is answered by a swath of policies designed to infringe on our rights. While it's constitutionality is apparently debatable, challenging on a legal front is likely a dead end.

It is being reported that the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, began taking control of apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado last November. While mainstream media and government ignore it, local news is covering it.

“So now your investigator, Brian Moss, has obtained a confidential report into one of those apartment complexes. And that report says a Venezuelan gang began taking it over in 2023.” “This is the nine page report. It was put together by a Denver law firm. They say they were hired to look into the Whispering Pines Apartments by the building's lenders. Last month they sent this report to Aurora's mayor, city manager and police chief. As recently as Tuesday, residents at the Edge apartment complex in Aurora pushed back on reports that a Venezuelan gang had taken over their building. But five miles away at the Whispering Pines, a 54 unit apartment building in Aurora, this detailed letter, asking for confidential treatment of the contents, shared a different story. It was sent to Aurora officials on August 9th, with the investigators saying the evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assault and battery, human trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities. According to the law firm's report, the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, has threatened to kill and in certain instances has apparently actively attempted to kill members of Whispering Pines management. The report says a consultant for the property management company was severely beaten and stomped by gang members and was hospitalized. The alleged incident, recorded by building cameras with screenshots attached to the letter. The report relies on a property manager who said that gang members allegedly stabbed a Whispering Pines resident for refusing to pay rent to the gang. He also told the investigators the takeover began last November. The report recounts that this summer, the gang approached the property manager and told him they would help him out in exchange for half of all the rent that he collected. The law firm that wrote the report call that an organized crime tactic. The gang members then allegedly took over vacant apartments. According to the document, moved families into those units and started collecting rent. The law firm says this is a picture of gang members breaking into a vacant apartment so they could move a Venezuelan family in and then collect rent. This is our business plan, one gang member told a housekeeper. If he, the property manager, doesn't like it, we'll fill him with bullets.” ~ Brian Moss, CBS Colorado

There are reports of this Venezuelan gang in Colorado, Illinois, and Texas. And according to a recent Dr. Phil interview with retired special agent with U.S. Immigration, Victor Avila, this is all being done by design.