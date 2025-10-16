What, IN GOD'S NAME, is happening to our young people?Robin WestenraOct 16, 2025341Sharehttps://x.com/babylonsingular/status/1978086138544844903341Share
Thank you for this! You are not alone. Protect where you can, learn and explore. But never give up on living. Yes! Even ONE person can change the world.
You are reflecting an existential crisis of our civilization. Your discomfort is accurate.You need to connect with others who feel the pain the way you do. Write, paint, dance, express yourself. We are at a flexion point. Read Octavia Butler’s, “ Parable of the Sower”. Know that you are not alone,
Be well,
Josette,