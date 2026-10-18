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David
Oct 18

Fascinating thanks Robin. I first came across these ideas in an Interview on RCR where Paul Brennan interviewed Feargus O'Connor Greenwood who wrote a book "180 - Unlearn The Lies You've Been Taught To Believe" (https://rcr.media/episodes/feargus-oconner-greenwood-on-his-book-180-unlearn-the-lies-youve-been-taught-to-believe/). In fact, Jerry Marzinsky is mentioned in the book. This all ties in with what other people, such as Robert Munroe, talk & write about. What is interesting, and exciting for people "possessed", is that Jerry can guide one to quickly resolve this. You've performed a valuable service here Robin.

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
Oct 18

Well, what if not just one thought is “your own” ?!

Ok, fair - define “you” beforehand..

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