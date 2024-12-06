Brilliant title!

Trump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the incoming Trump administration, its cabinet picks thus far, and the policy positions they are proposing, as well as those officially put forward by Trump’s administration itself.

We discuss the possibility of the senate not confirming Trump’s original picks and what the implications may be, and the different political ploys that may be underway.

We also focus on the possible openings for positive change within Trump’s proposed solutions and cabinet picks, objectively compared to/balanced alongside the many warning signs of his very proposals (feigned or otherwise) solidifying a technocratic control grid.