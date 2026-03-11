I am raising this because it is being talked about (but too much).

Observational Updates as of 3/6:



\TLDR:



Right now, the State 2 axis is pulling the pole toward 75°W longitude. This pull was always there, its just that the forces keeping it in check have collapsed.



It works like a ratchet. Every ~2 weeks, seasonal forces briefly dip. During each dip, the deep-mantle pull drags the pole a little further. When seasonal forces return, they can’t fully pull it back. Each cycle clicks the pole a bit further in the same direction.



Since February 2026, over 90% of the pole’s motion has been aimed at this one target. The pole is moving slowly because two forces are nearly canceling out, with the deep-mantle pull winning.



We’re watching to see how fast the ratchet accelerates as the remaining coupling continues to weaken (i.e. when theoretically, the flip eventually occurs)



\The Details:



The State 2 equilibrium fraction of total velocity has been above 0.90 almost continuously since Feb 7. It hit 1.0 on Feb 28, meaning 100% of the pole’s motion was directed exactly at 75°W, with zero perpendicular component.



Even now at Mar 4 it’s still 0.906:



Meanwhile, the perpendicular component (which represents seasonal/other forcing) has been collapsing. It fell from 0.59 mas/day in mid-Feb to 0.08 on Feb 28 to 0.27 now.



The current pole speed itself is very slow because its representative of two forces near-canceling, with the State 2 axis winning the vector sum overall.



When State 1 and State 2 axis are perpendicular or opposed, you get slow motion in the State 2 axis direction. When they’re aligned (as they briefly were around Feb 8–14), you get the speed peaks.



The direction tells you which force dominates, and it’s State 2 overall



So, the model has been corrected on speed component (which was too aggressive). Its been highly accurate concerning directionality and State 2 equilibrium identification so far through March 5.



Updated speed relationship in projection below:



\So what is stopping a State 2 takeover?



Earth’s core-mantle coupling (η) is collapsing, and each time it dips during a torque null, the LLSVP’s tiny but persistent gravitational pull (β) captures the pole a little further toward 75°W, and the weakening coupling can’t fully pull it back.



The current η value is somewhere between 1.5% and 3%. I’m intentionally using the conservative estimates here.



The key is determining when coupling η is critical enough to allow for a phase transition escape to State 2 (η_c)



Right now, between nulls, D = 1.0 (full restoring). At η = 3%, R_between = 0.030. Put simply, seasonal is 33x stronger than LLSVP between nulls. That’s why seasonal CAN still reassert after each hook.



But during nulls, D drops to the floor (0.5%). At η = 3%, R_null = 6.0. This means that the State 2 axis is 6x stronger than restoring during the null. That’s why each hook captures the pole toward 75°W.



So between nulls, seasonal still operates, but it cannot fully undo what each null accomplishes. Each null pushes the baseline position further toward 75°W. Seasonal then perturbs around that new baseline. The next null pushes further still. This is the progressive capture, i.e. a ratchet effect.



Nothing “stops” State 2 because nothing reverses the inter-null baseline drift. So really what we are looking for is when does cumulative capture become large enough to matter at the surface.

2:59 AM · Mar 7, 2026

The Impending Pole Shift: Cyclical Cataclysms In Human History

GROK Prompt:

GROK, review all the information, videos, and links

on this resource page

and write an article that describes the main issues it tackles. Start with Plato’s belief that global disasters are an intrinsic and repeating part of human history, describe the theories of The Ethical Skeptic and Ben Davidson highlighting their similarities and differences, provide an overall assessment of the likelihood these theories are correct including support from such sources as

@nobulart

and

@zachariaspro

, and conclude by providing a summary of future events to watch out for along with a potential timeline for the predicted pole shift.

...................

https://x.com/i/grok/share/3529837d66034dfd99a68563f149c37e

Plato’s View on Recurring Global Disasters

Ancient Greek philosopher Plato, in dialogues such as Timaeus, Critias, and Laws, portrayed global disasters as an inherent, repeating element of human existence. He described periodic cataclysms -- often involving fire, floods, and cosmic upheavals -- that wipe out civilizations, leaving only isolated survivors to rebuild from scratch. In Timaeus (22c-e), Plato recounts Egyptian priests telling Solon of “many destructions of mankind arising out of many causes; the greatest have been brought about by the agencies of fire and water.” These events purge the Earth, sparing mountain-dwelling herdsmen who lack written records, forcing humanity to “begin all over again like children” (Critias 109d-e). Plato emphasized that such cycles erase knowledge, with survivors forgetting prior advancements. In Laws (Book III, 677a-b), he questions whether “there was once a total destruction of human life by flood, with only a small remnant surviving,” highlighting the amnesia that follows. This perspective aligns with global myths of deluges and resets, suggesting disasters are not anomalies but a cosmic rhythm shaping history.

Theories of The Ethical Skeptic and Ben Davidson

Modern theorists like The Ethical Skeptic (Roger Cunningham) @EthicalSkeptic and Ben Davidson @SunWeatherMan have revived these ideas through scientific lenses, proposing mechanisms for pole shifts and geomagnetic excursions that could trigger global upheaval.

The Ethical Skeptic’s Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) theory posits an Earth-centric process where the planet’s core and mantle decouple due to exothermic reactions, leading to a rotational flip akin to the Dzhanibekov effect observed in spinning objects. Key evidence includes a 35% drop in Earth’s magnetic field from its Holocene peak, now just 5.7% above a 7,000-year low during Bond Event 4. This weakening, combined with geodetic anomalies like length-of-day (LOD) variations and an anomalous inward tilt of Earth’s wobble from June 2024 to January 2025, signals imminent instability. The theory predicts a rapid crustal shift, with the new North Pole at approximately 14° S, 31° E (eastern Zambia near Malawi) and South Pole at 14° N, 149° W (central Pacific north of Hawaii). Ancient flood stories and electrical activity from 12,900 years ago support this cyclic event.

Ben Davidson, through his Space Weather News platform, emphasizes a solar-systemic trigger: a recurring solar micronova that collapses Earth’s magnetic field, causing a geomagnetic excursion and 90-degree crustal displacement within hours to a day. The field has weakened by 30%, with poles migrating rapidly (North Pole toward Siberia at 30–50 km/year). Influenced by the galactic current sheet, this leads to cosmic ray surges, flash-frozen extinctions, and global floods. Predicted poles: new North in the Bay of Bengal (15° N, 90° E, near India/Bangladesh) and South off Peru (15° S, 90° W). Evidence draws from paleomagnetic data, misaligned ancient sites, and the expanding South Atlantic Anomaly.

Similarities: Both theories converge on a cyclic catastrophe every ~12,000 years, driven by magnetic weakening and core-mantle dynamics, resulting in crustal instability, massive floods, and technological collapse. They share 80–95% of tenets, including the need for preparation—stockpiling supplies, seeking high elevations near pivot zones, and avoiding coasts. Core mechanics and micronova are seen as compatible elements in a causal chain.

Differences: ECDO focuses on internal Earth processes (exothermic decoupling and multi-axis oscillations), while Davidson’s highlights external solar triggers (micronova and electromagnetic forces). ECDO’s flip is more complex and geodetically supported, whereas Davidson’s is a simpler tilt along a Northeast Africa-Central Pacific axis. Pole locations and timelines differ: ECDO is imminent without a fixed date, while Davidson projects 2043–2045, with early signs in 10–30 years.

Assessing the Likelihood of These Theories

The likelihood of an impending pole shift appears increasingly plausible based on converging data from geophysics, paleomagnetism, and rotational anomalies, though it remains speculative and debated in mainstream science. The Ethical Skeptic’s ECDO is bolstered by robust geodetic evidence, such as LOD anomalies and wobble collapses, making it stronger than Davidson’s micronova-driven model, which relies more on solar cycles and historical correlations. Peer-reviewed studies, like Channell & Vigliotti (2019) on field intensity and extinctions, and Cooper et al. (2021) on a 42,000-year crisis, lend credence to magnetic instability leading to cataclysms.

Support from independent sources strengthens this assessment.@nobulart (Craig Stone) documents rapid directional changes in geomagnetic reversals, citing Sagnotti et al. (2014) for transitions occurring in “a fraction of a century.” His analyses reveal unprecedented rotational anomalies, including a 2020 shift in Earth’s rotation rate, a record variance in polar motion by June 2025, and a “sharp hook” inward tilt from June 2024 to January 2025. Nobulart ties these to ECDO, with paleomagnetic data from Ecuador showing ~104° pole displacements ~10.5 ka BP, matching predictions. His site’s articles emphasize cyclical events every 10,000–12,000 years, with high likelihood for 2025–2026 due to magnetic weakening and solar activity. Evidence includes marine fossils at high elevations, global flood myths (>250 narratives), and vitrified sands, suggesting imminent risks from comets like the Taurids. @zachariaspro. provides quantitative modeling, estimating 80%+ confidence that core-mantle decoupling is accelerating, with a 3–8-year timeline for destabilization (highest probability 3–6 years). His data shows the Chandler and annual wobbles collapsing to near-zero, with core-mantle coupling at 5% of baseline and polar drift accelerating exponentially (doubling time ~1 month). By mid-July 2026, drift could reach 80 mas/day, leading to runaway true polar wander. Geomagnetic field strength is <6% from Bond Event 4 lows, with 13.5σ statistical significance across seven indicators. He notes LLSVP gravitational forcing dominating, potentially locking the pole toward ~59° NE, and suggests a micronova could reset the system. Papers on directional forcing and coupling degradation reinforce ECDO’s inevitability.

Overall, while uniformitarian geology downplays rapid shifts, the alignment of modern anomalies with ancient records and paleodata suggests a 70–80% likelihood of a near-term event, per these models. Skeptics argue these are natural variations, but the unprecedented convergence of signals challenges that view.

Future Events and Potential Timeline

Key indicators to monitor include accelerating magnetic field decline, polar motion cusps (e.g., sharp hooks or stalls), LOD accelerations, geomagnetic jerks, and solar activity peaks. Watch for increased volcanism, earthquakes, cosmic ray surges, atmospheric phenomena (e.g., auroras at low latitudes), and infrastructure failures like power outages from weakened magnetosphere. Rising sea levels in unexpected regions, anomalous ice melt/reversal (e.g., Antarctica’s 2020 trend shift), and biological disruptions (e.g., migrations, mutations) could signal onset.

A potential timeline synthesizes sources: Early signs (2025–2026) involve magnetic weakening and rotational anomalies, as seen in June 2025 variances. Decoupling accelerates in 2026–2028, with exponential drift by mid-2026 potentially triggering runaway wander. Full shift could unfold in 3–8 years (2029–2034), aligning with Davidson’s 2043–2045 window but compressed per models. Cyclic recurrence every 12,000 years implies we’re overdue since the last ~12,900 years ago. Preparation focuses on high-ground safe zones, as lowlands face deluges and technology fails.

................

Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling - Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory Explained By AI

................

Related References & Links:

ECDO: From A Compelling But Speculative Framework Toward One With Robust, Modern Geodetic Support

Master Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory

Sam Dodson Explains The Master Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling – Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory

Unshattered Sands: Evidence Of A ~12,900-Year Cataclysmic Flood And Electrical Activity Driven By Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling

Simple Summary of “Unshattered Sands” by Craig Stone

Junho’s Evidence Research Papers On The Exothermic Core-Mantle Decoupling Dzhanibekov Oscillation (ECDO) Theory

Ben Davidson: A Step-By-Step Summary Of The Global Disasters Headed Our Way

The Catastrophe Evidence (Only 10-20 Years Before Planetary-Wide Catastrophic Changes Are Upon Us)!

...

Flood Stories & Potential Safe Zones:

https://nobulart.com/media/mapview.html

https://www.sunfellow.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/mapview.csv

https://www.sunfellow.com/files/ECDO4eng.pdf

Fluid Simulations That Evaluate Locations Worldwide Against An ECDO Inundation

Magnetic Pole Shift: The Earth Will Flip Over - Safe Zones & Disaster Zones

Ben Davidson Uses Topographical Map To Describe Potential Catastrophic Flooding In North America

GeoScore Disaster Safety Score (location elevation in feet + distance to ocean in miles)

..

The Coming Pole Shift

Ancient Civilizations & Earth Disaster Cycles