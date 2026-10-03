Seemorerocks

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 3

l look at all these events now with open Eyes and see Israel's Mossad not Muslim Radicals.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 3

The video of the event by the "shooter," at the time showed absurd inconsistancies. The elites creating these false flags areno fools. Remember that quote from a guy in China? Political power comes out of the barrel of a gun....

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