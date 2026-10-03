The New Zealand the more discriminating of us have come to know stems from the Christchurch Mosque shooting (which was, it was clear to me from day one, was a false flag) and the subsequent gun confiscation.
It led on to the events of the covid “pandemic”, the lockdown, the “vaccine” mandates, the events at Parliament and finally to a uni-party authoritarian state.
I did a lot of research at the time which is on my old website, robinwestenra.blogspot. com, which may shortly go into abeyance due to changes by Google ( I no longer have the energy to keep it).
The official version of events can be read HERE
I shall endeavour, in the meantime, to try to retrieve as much material as I can, although all the videos will have, in the meantime, been disappeared.
l look at all these events now with open Eyes and see Israel's Mossad not Muslim Radicals.
The video of the event by the "shooter," at the time showed absurd inconsistancies. The elites creating these false flags areno fools. Remember that quote from a guy in China? Political power comes out of the barrel of a gun....