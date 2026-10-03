The New Zealand the more discriminating of us have come to know stems from the Christchurch Mosque shooting (which was, it was clear to me from day one, was a false flag) and the subsequent gun confiscation.

It led on to the events of the covid “pandemic”, the lockdown, the “vaccine” mandates, the events at Parliament and finally to a uni-party authoritarian state.

I did a lot of research at the time which is on my old website, robinwestenra.blogspot. com, which may shortly go into abeyance due to changes by Google ( I no longer have the energy to keep it).

The official version of events can be read HERE

I shall endeavour, in the meantime, to try to retrieve as much material as I can, although all the videos will have, in the meantime, been disappeared.

Until recently, my main information has come from the forensic research done by Max Igan.

Christchurch Mosque Shooting - The Indisputable Facts

Watch HERE

I covered this last year

Let me make one thing clear.

I am no friend of Kelvin Alp, and no supporter of NZ Loyal.

But I am not one to suppress information either.

THIS came out today

Watching this led me to the website chchtruth.com , run by Kelvyn Alp.

The website is HERE

It contains a lot of information which I invite people to judge for themselves.

People deserve the truth.