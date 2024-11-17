Share this postWhat Happens When You Die? seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Happens When You Die? Christianne Van Wijk InterviewRobin WestenraNov 17, 20242Share this postWhat Happens When You Die? seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33ShareI found this a wonderful discussionTHE GREAT UNKNOWNPart onePart twoPart threePart four2Share this postWhat Happens When You Die? seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33Share
Humans communicate 67% by body language, 28% by intoNation and less than the rest by actual words. 🌽sider then that God having designed it that way, would communicate the same way.
Compare the Sadducees versus Peter and John in Romans 4 to the Suicide/Homicide Shinto Buddhists taking their children and jumping off 1,500 foot sea cliffs. Rather than be liberated to freedom by coalition forces.
During the Peace-ific WW II campaign.
Then jump to the Cult of Death Purple Haired Sadducees of today. Protesting not being able to kill babies and sterilize/mutilate children for life nation wide. Because it disrupts their sad hopeless loneliness narratives with biological reality. And lights up their darkness caverns with God is the God of Life, not death.
Jumping back to Romans 4, Sadducees were Sad-You-See, because they did not believe in resurrection salvation into ChristMass eternal life. And the witnesses Peter and John threatened their lonely sad existential woe is us darkness Cult. Where their power lay. In their lawfare enforced Cult of Darkness.
What we are watching today is Ground Hog Day Sadducees from Romans 4. How dare we make America great again! And question the morality of killing babies and selling their organs. Or sterilizing and mutilating children for life!
It turns out the Moral Permissiveness the purple hairs thought led to freedom was a slavery trap. Keeping them trapped in surface level desires mode wasting their breaths chasing rainbows that all disappear at their last breath. How Sad, You See? 🧐
Nothing "unknown" about it.... The creator of the universe is VERY clear...you will see him after the mortal body dies...
Hebrews 9. 27-28
Luke 16.23-24