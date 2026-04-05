It is far too early to say what actually happened yesterday but it is nothing like how it is being portrayed in western media.

Some are saying this was the early stages of an invasion attempt that went badly wrong.

Why so many aircraft to rescue one airman?

That will have to do for now. I will leave you with some images and video discussions in the meantime

The skull of a deceased American crew member was allegedly found among the wreckage of one of the C-130s

Iran Reveals FAILED US RESCUE Operation!

Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: What Really Happened During the U.S. Search & Rescue Inside Iran

Nima R. Alkhorshid: Trump Confirms Pilot Rescue as Military Planes Keep Getting DECIMATED

A word about “serious” western media

I opened up this article from the Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/05/propaganda-f-15-crew-rescue-downing-reminder-iran-fight-back-donald-trump

My eye was drawn to the following

I wonder who this is then?

Western media are shameless. They say things in their “analysis” that are completely without justification or proof to bolster their argument.

That’s called lying (or propaganda if you want to be slightly gentler.