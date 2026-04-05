What happened yesterday in Iran
It is far too early to say what actually happened yesterday but it is nothing like how it is being portrayed in western media.
Some are saying this was the early stages of an invasion attempt that went badly wrong.
Why so many aircraft to rescue one airman?
That will have to do for now. I will leave you with some images and video discussions in the meantime
The skull of a deceased American crew member was allegedly found among the wreckage of one of the C-130s
Iran Reveals FAILED US RESCUE Operation!
Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: What Really Happened During the U.S. Search & Rescue Inside Iran
Nima R. Alkhorshid: Trump Confirms Pilot Rescue as Military Planes Keep Getting DECIMATED
A word about “serious” western media
I opened up this article from the Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/apr/05/propaganda-f-15-crew-rescue-downing-reminder-iran-fight-back-donald-trump
It's hard to know what's going on over there we don't get the truth from our media or politicians .
The establishment presstitutes and the Pentagon have lied and concealed SO MUCH now I will now take a foreign report 1st and QUESTION anything from Washington. A carrier laundry room fire that takes over a day to put out? F18's that just "fell off the deck" off Yemen...? You bet, makes perfect sense. We now have a military taking such a beating they hide satellite images. It would be wise of China to publish these regularly...