Seemorerocks

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Karen's avatar
Karen
3h

It's hard to know what's going on over there we don't get the truth from our media or politicians .

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
10h

The establishment presstitutes and the Pentagon have lied and concealed SO MUCH now I will now take a foreign report 1st and QUESTION anything from Washington. A carrier laundry room fire that takes over a day to put out? F18's that just "fell off the deck" off Yemen...? You bet, makes perfect sense. We now have a military taking such a beating they hide satellite images. It would be wise of China to publish these regularly...

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