Larry Johnson : LIVE FROM MOSCOW: What the Russians Are Thinking.

Alastair Crooke : Moscow's Silence/Moscow's Threats

In this explosive episode, Judge Andrew Napolitano welcomes former British diplomat and geopolitical analyst Alastair Crooke to discuss Russia’s response to the recent NATO-backed drone attacks on strategic Russian airfields. What does Putin really think? Is the West underestimating the threat of nuclear retaliation? And why is Moscow shifting its rhetoric from “special military operation” to “counterterrorism”?

“Units of the 90th Tank Division of the Center Forces Group have reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic and continue to develop the offensive in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region.”

The announcement above was made by the Russia Ministry of Defense on Sunday.

So Russia moves into a new region previously not touched by ground fighting. This means Russia will capture ground there and will claim the region!



Ukraine just began to lose another region. Unless Ukraine capitulates to ALL of Russia's terms, they may end up not existing as a country anymore.