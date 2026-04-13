What are the odds?
The orange-haired knucklehead has announced a blockade against the blockade.
What are the odds that he won't wake up, do an about-face to calm the markets and make a shit load of money through insider trading?
What do you think?
The orange-haired knucklehead has announced a blockade against the blockade.
What are the odds that he won't wake up, do an about-face to calm the markets and make a shit load of money through insider trading?
What do you think?
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He is a super murderous asshole. Lots of blood on his hands . I have zero confidence in him as a man , purely satanic . So whatever he says or does it will never be good . What goes around comes around .