Seemorerocks

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Paul Giacomantonio's avatar
Paul Giacomantonio
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He is a super murderous asshole. Lots of blood on his hands . I have zero confidence in him as a man , purely satanic . So whatever he says or does it will never be good . What goes around comes around .

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