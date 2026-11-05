From Ania
Slavic Networks@SlavicNetworks
🚨BREAKING NEWS: 🇵🇱 POLAND BUILDS ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST GOLD RESERVES — 700 TONNES WORTH BILLIONS! NOW PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK’S GOVERNMENT IS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO UNDERMINE THE CENTRAL BANK THAT CONTROLS IT! Poland’s central bank president, ADAM GLAPIŃSKI, has announced …
4:59 PM · Nov 5, 2026 · 25K Views
47 Replies · 560 Reposts · 1.3K Likes
Jim Ferguson@JimFergusonUK
🚨 POLICE CONVOY FILMED — QUESTIONS MOUNT IN POLAND Tomasz Bartosiak reports seeing a second police convoy heading towards Warsaw as tensions over the Constitutional Tribunal continue. Police say heightened readiness concerns sabotage threats and deny a link to the Tribunal…
5:04 PM · Nov 5, 2026 · 10.5K Views
32 Replies · 259 Reposts · 457 Likes