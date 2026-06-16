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who is Seemorerocks

Seemorerocks is primarily known as the pen name and Substack newsletter of Robin Westenra, a New Zealand-based blogger and commentator.

Westenra has been blogging for over a decade, using the platform to publish articles on topics he feels might be “buried” by mainstream media. His writing frequently covers:

Conspiracy theories and alternative narratives , particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (which he has referred to as a “plandemic”) and 5G technology.

Geopolitics , including critiques of trade agreements like the NZ-India Free Trade Agreement and commentary on conflicts involving Iran and the US.

Peak Oil and environmental collapse , often citing predictions about the end of industrial society.

Fringe science and spirituality, with posts discussing AI takeovers, consciousness, and what he describes as spiritual deceptions

Or Grok

Seemorerocks is the online pseudonym and blogging handle of Robin Westenra, a full-time blogger from Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand.blogger.com

Key Details:

Platforms: He maintains a long-running blog (seemorerocks.is and earlier Blogger sites), a Substack publication called Seemorerocks (with thousands of subscribers), and an X/Twitter account (@seemorerockseemorerocks.substack.com

Content Focus: His writing often covers alternative or contrarian perspectives on current events. Topics have included the COVID-19 pandemic (which he has described as a major concern and “plandemic”), geopolitics, and other issues that he feels are underreported or censored in mainstream outlets. He aggregates and comments on news, interviews, and analyses. substack.com

Background: He has been blogging for over 10 years and describes himself primarily as a blogger. His Substack serves as a place to post original articles that might otherwise get buried elsewhere. substack.com

He is not a widely known public figure in mainstream media but has a dedicated following in independent/alternative media circles, particularly among readers interested in skeptical or critical viewpoints on global events.