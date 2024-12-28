The Real Story of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370

As time as gone on, I've become convinced this video posted a year ago "Diego Garcia Whistleblower, A Letter to Ashton Forbes" is legit. Someone was encouraging me to solve the case.

The letter presents a comprehensive story that explains the videos and fire event as Espionage by the United States against China related to the semiconductor engineers onboard.

I've added graphics to the video so the viewer can understand how accurate it is.

The MH370 videos are what happened to the plane. It doesn't matter if you believe it or not. This will always be the only story that fits with the facts and evidence.

The sooner humanity wakes up, the sooner we get to live in Star Trek world.