Microsoft servers down, ground stop on Airlines, United Airlines outage, Google email problem, bank systems down, now even the NSA has an outage. There's more. These are just the ones you hear about. And this is a Y2K level outage. We never actually shutdown in Y2K. But it's here now. 27 years later.
We're Experiencing a Y2K Level Event!
Microsoft servers down, ground stop on Airlines, United Airlines outage, Google email problem, bank systems down, now even the NSA has an outage. There's more. These are just the ones you hear about. And this is a Y2K level outage. We never actually shutdown in Y2K. But it's here now. 27 years later.
For Y2K some friends and I gathered for the annual burning of Christmas trees. I brought a case of champagne for the end of the world. Still waiting.