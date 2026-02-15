Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4hEdited

Robin,

I haven't been commenting too much on subjects besides AI lately because I've been working on something. I don't know if you remember months ago, when I was still using the FF^2 moniker, I suggested that I might write an article about my experiences using AI, and you said I should do it. It's taken months of research and collating some things I've accumulated over that time span, but the article is nearly ready for release. I'll post a link to it here when it's live. It ended up being more of an actual news article than I was planning, but it still has a little bit of my original plan.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture