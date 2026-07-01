Seemorerocks

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
4h

Councils ... corrupt to the core Trojan Horses for Agenda 2030. That's all they are. Pushing us into the OLD world order one council at a time. We do not comply.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
36m

Whats wrong with 'him' going to the little room to change??

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