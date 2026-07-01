Wellington City Council: "If women at the Freyberg pool feel uncomfortable with this man in their changing room, they could all go into the little changing room." Robin WestenraJul 01, 2026736Sharehttps://rcr.media/episodes/ro-edge-save-womens-sport-australasia-the-importance-of-defining-sex-in-law/736Share
Councils ... corrupt to the core Trojan Horses for Agenda 2030. That's all they are. Pushing us into the OLD world order one council at a time. We do not comply.
Whats wrong with 'him' going to the little room to change??