This is emblematic of the age we are living in.
I am mindful of the situation here locally. The Lower Hutt police only started investigating the arson of our community centre seven months after it happened as the perpetrator still walks around the community freely wandering into local shops keeping the regulars away.
I have no doubt that if the arsonist, a mental health,Maori female was threatened in any say the police would be around in a heartbeat and down like a ton of bricks.
Welcome to dystopia.
A follow-up
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Police state rising
All part of the 'agenda'. Commonwealth is aligned....it seems.