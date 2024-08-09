This is important for us all. This will not stay in fascist Britain.

This was what the mainstream were saying yesterday - that the Far Right were planning 100 gatherings

The authorities were in waiting, but no one turned up!

Here is a discussion of the one corner of the British media that is balanced.

“All Too Convenient” | Peaceful Anti-Racism Protests ‘Choreographed’ by Government?

Where were the riots?!

This gives a clue where this may have come from.

This tweet has since been removed.

Hope Not Hate's Nick Lowles can't help but give the game away. The 100 protests was a hoax for the purpose of propaganda.

It seems Mr Lowles has prior form

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Britain’s governing Labour Party spread fake news alleging a Muslim woman had acid thrown in her face in Middlesbrough, England. The false claim was initially posted on social media by Nick Lowles of the George Soros-funded HOPE Not Hate organization. “Far right cowards [sic] attacking women. When people show you who they are, believe them,” declared Josh Fenton-Glyn, the MP for Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, in a now-deleted post to X (formerly Twitter), as his political fellow-travelers and corporate media allies were blaming populists...

The boss of an anti-racism charity has apologised after wrongly tweeting that a Muslim woman had been attacked with acid during rioting.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope Not Hate used Twitter on Saturday night to claim there had been reports of an acid attack in Middlesbrough.

“Reports are coming in of acid being thrown out of a car window at a Muslim woman in Middlesbrough. Absolutely horrendous,” Mr Lowles wrote.

The post was seen by more than 100,000 people. The post was flagged by Twitter with a community note which said: “The reports of an acid attack have been denied by local police.”

The note contained a link to a Cleveland Police statement which said: “We are aware of commentary online regarding alleged acid attacks in Middlesbrough today.

“Cleveland Police has not, to date, received any formal complaint from any victim or anyone on their behalf.”

The statement added a caller had been in touch about a “possible incident” in central Middlesbrough but was unable to provide details including “the location, nature of the incident, registration number of any vehicle, or description of any occupants”….

UK authorities have warned people that merely retweeting information about the riots could lead to criminal charges.

Yes, really.

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Sky News that people do not even need to personally post the content themselves to be deemed to be committing an offence.

Parkinson said social media users could be guilty of “incitement to racial hatred” if they post “insulting or abusive” content that is “likely to stir up racial hatred.”

LIVE: Labour Politician Wanted To KILL Right Wingers At Protest

A Labour councillor was today arrested on suspicion of encouraging murder after being filmed telling a crowd that far-right rioters should have their throats cut.

Ricky Jones, who sits on Dartford Borough Council in Kent, was seen speaking in Walthamstow, East London, last night as he railed against 'disgusting nasty fascists'.

Speaking to hundreds of people, Jones accused members of the far-right of putting National Front stickers with razor blades hidden behind them on trains.

Jones then launched into an inflammatory speech, saying: 'They are disgusting nasty fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.'

This drew some cheers and sporadic applause from people stood around him, with some people looking shocked at his reference to cutting throats, before he lead the crowd in a chant of 'Free Palestine'.

But today, the Metropolitan Police confirmed he had been arrested at an address in South East London and held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offence under the Public Order Act. He is now in custody at a police station in South London.

Jones, who is an organiser for the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union, has also been suspended by the Labour Party.

Keir Starmer has no intention of addressing the underlying tensions in communities

Reporter asks two-tier Kier whether he has any intention of addressing the underlying tensions in communities over the issue of immigration.

Starmer dodges the question to answer “No” with a word salad.

Welcome to Keir Starmer’ s Reich

