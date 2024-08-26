The post-pandemic era is being shaped by heightened global risk and unpredictable shock events.

Power is dispersing in a post-superpower era, while governments struggle with a recurrent crisis of political legitimacy worldwide.

The lingering pandemic mental health crisis is being exacerbated by climate and AI.

They are attempting to develop a virus that combines RNA from SARS-CoV-2, mpox and HIV. The aim is to have a “supervirus” that can be aerosolised and then from the resulting mpox infections, HIV can be transmitted to others through direct skin-to-skin contact, Karen Kingston says.

Why do they want to develop HIV that is skin contagious? Because the aim is to weaken our immune systems; all of our immune systems, not only those who have been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Karen Kingston joined Brannon Howse to discuss the US House Committee questioning the alliance of the Biden-Harris Administration alliance with the Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) and the US biopharmaceutical FDA trials being conducted by the Chinese military.

They also followed up on a discussion they had in June 2022 about how HIV and mpox are encoded into the SARS-2 mRNA virus and its mRNA injections.

“It appears that the NIH has been funding the creation of a highly debilitating immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can be transmitted via an injection, or even via skin-to-skin contact during herpetic skin lesion breakouts (“mpox”),” Kingston said.

During her interview with Howse, Kingston explained that NIH has given several grants for viral or vaccine research. With these grants, “all they’re doing is trying to figure out: ‘How can I take a virus that’s normally not that infectious (so it cannot spread) how can I take a skin-to-skin contact virus and aerosolise it, and also how can I make it make the entire immune system stand down so [the virus] can actually get into human cells’,” she said.

She explained that US and Canadian scientists filed a patent for mpox in China. The patent shows that the “monkeypox mRNA” was encoded as a latent virus into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA found in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s covid-19 mRNA injections. In other words, a multi-species mpox was being used as a vaccine delivery vehicle for SARS-CoV-2.

“So, they’re saying that mpox is a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. It makes no sense,” she said. “And now the NIH is funding ways to aerosolise this.”

In some people, the covid injections cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“VAIDS”)*, which weakens their immune system. And, Kingstone explained, because the sequences for pox-like viruses are embedded in the mRNA sequences contained in covid injections, those who develop VAIDS are likely to present with shingles and other herpetic (herpes virus) outbreaks, and herpetic cancer which is called Kaposi Sarcoma.

*Note: Kingston refers to VAIDS as an acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune disease or syndrome but refers to the condition as weakening someone’s immune system; which is a bit confusing. VAIDS is recognised as an acronym for vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, a vaccine-induced form of AIDS, and the acronym for vaccine-associated autoimmune syndrome is VAAS. VAAS is used to describe new-onset autoimmune conditions after vaccination; conditions which include immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, autoimmune liver diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, IgA nephropathy, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The herpetic outbreaks are directly related to the monkeypox RNA encoded within the mRNA in the covid vaccines because, as Kingston explained in interviews with Stew Peters and Maria Zeee in 2022, mpox is various forms of herpetic lesions such as shingles, herpes and even Kaposi Sarcoma.

The human immunodeficiency viruses (“HIV”) are one of the causes of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“AIDS”) and are not transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.

What’s scary, Kingston said, is that they are attempting to combine mpox, HIV and SARS-CoV-2; to make “a virus within a virus; [a] supervirus using nanoparticles technology to strengthen it so that there could be skin-to-skin transmission of a virus that is similar to HIV,” she said. This means it will be able to spread in a similar way that chickenpox spreads, through touching blisters or the liquid from blisters.

“It appears what they are trying to do is: within the pox virus family incorporate HIV mRNA strands so that there can be human-to-human transmission to just continually weaken our immune systems,” Kingston said.

Below is the video clip of the monkeypox section from Kingston’s interview with Howse on which the text above is based.

Below are some of Kingston’s articles that were discussed during the full interview. Unfortunately, most of Kingston’s articles are behind a paywall, and non-paying subscribers can only read the introductions.