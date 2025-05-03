Dane Wigington is lead researcher and administrator for the website www.geoengineeringwatch.org and executive producer of the groundbreaking climate engineering documentary, “The Dimming.”

In this interview with Jimmy Dore the two discuss climate engineering, the dangers of chemtrails, the increased incidence of toxic particulate matter in the air and whether HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is likely to do anything to combat the scourge of government weather control.

The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary