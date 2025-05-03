Dane Wigington is lead researcher and administrator for the website www.geoengineeringwatch.org and executive producer of the groundbreaking climate engineering documentary, “The Dimming.”
In this interview with Jimmy Dore the two discuss climate engineering, the dangers of chemtrails, the increased incidence of toxic particulate matter in the air and whether HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is likely to do anything to combat the scourge of government weather control.
New type of crazy- rolling out solar panels - environmentally toxic , then block the sun . Dumb and dumber.