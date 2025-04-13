ALERT: SINGULARITY PUSH BY 2027

Non-invasive BCI nanoparticle implant "through the nose or blood" for use by 2026-27

The video interview was just released 4/11/2025. This is breaking news regarding the push for the first truly implantable BCI (brain-control interface) that humans will accept and take to become "seamlessly" connected to AI from inside the body.

The Youtube video description is below. I watched through and typed in some eye opening quotes from the video below that. They are pushing for non-invasive implants by 2026-27 - but more importantly admit in this video that they are pushing the SINGULARITY as their main goal. They are guising medical advances to the public- but their real goal is to achieve fully seamless integration of nanotech into the body by 2027 for the purpose of deviceless connection and operability to/between AI and the human body.

This NEEDS to be paid attention to, as the Trump-Musk Administration wants its $500 billion full sweeping AI governing and surveillance system in place by 2029 or sooner. Wake up

"Subsense is developing a groundbreaking, non-surgical brain-computer interface (BCI) that leverages nanoparticle technology to read from and write to the brain. With a dual-system approach using plasmonic and magnetoelectric nanoparticles, Subsense aims to deliver a new standard in neurotechnology – bypassing traditional surgical implants to enable precision brain interaction through minimally invasive means. From treating neurological conditions like Parkinson’s to ultimately facilitating seamless human-AI integration, Subsense is building toward a future in which the boundaries between biology and technology are blurred.

The company recently emerged from stealth mode, announcing a $17 million seed funding round and unveiling its ambitious roadmap. Subsense’s platform is being developed with leading academic collaborators and incorporates advanced AI to design next-gen nanostructures – opening doors to medical applications and far-reaching implications for cognitive enhancement. The startup plans to begin preclinical demonstrations in mice, with a target to show closed-loop neural stimulation and symptom modulation for neurodegenerative conditions by 2026.

We’ve been tracking the convergence of neurotech, biotech and AI closely – and Subsense sits right at this cutting edge. CEO and cofounder Tetiana Alekandrova is a pioneer building at the edge of possibility, and we sat down with her to find out just how the technology works and the clinical pathways being explored, discussing nanoparticle delivery via the olfactory nerve and the ethics and regulation of future brain augmentation. Plus, we discuss the company’s ultimate vision: a direct neural interface with AI that could change how humans interact with knowledge itself."

1:45 two different types of nanoparticles 1 for reading 1 for stimulation

3:55 nanoparticles ingested through the nose or through blood (later mentioned through the blood-brain barrier- which makes one think of the COVID swabs)

6:00 plasmonic nanoparticles consisting of 1. a thin layer of GOLD 2. electrochromic polymers >>> perform the "neuro reading"

7:10 for "neuro stimulation" >>> magneto electrical nano particles based on pz electro effect

8:40 looking to show works in mice within a year and a half (late 2026)

10:30 100% closed loop (in other words, want exclusive interaction between subject recipient and AI central source)

11:30 number one focus/goal is to create "safe and efficient " BCI for "healthy individuals" "exactly what Ray Kurzweil is talking about- a complete synergy between technology and human being" "envision it as you can hack your brain and chemicals in your brain are not controlling you- but you are controlling them...and that's what we're trying to focus on"

Part two

12:10 "and on the way there we will create 'certain' medical applications that treat different symptoms of neuro-degenerative diseases, and restore vision, motor functions...starting with medical application,

12:25 "but our end goal, our main goal is to change the way how we interact with the digital world completely so we don't have anymore phones..any laptops...like we just have it in our head and we can communicate wirelessly."



12:38 "I guess that's one definition of the Singularity"

13:00 "so we use AI in many different ways...starting from decoding the signals (in the brain)"

13:25 "we have a 'special project' we are using generative AI to create these new nanostructures and chemical structures that nobody knew about before , and this is a very very exciting project- like my personal baby...I believe we can change the speed of development significantly because generative AI can help us create something new"

14:00 "basically we're creating the laboratory in the 'artificial environment' and we can iterate much faster than we can do it in the real life.

14:30 "Curious Tatiana, you just raised your capital...was your pitch based on the clinical applications, or was it based on...adventurous investors that went 'screw it let's go for the singularity?"

14:43 Laughing "we're talking about the Singularity. We're talking 100% about the Singularity"



14:51 "that's great. That's very encouraging because there's a lot of very brave uh...capital out there that wants to back really exciting companies and of course if you're in a position where you're picking off therapeutic pathways for diseases that can help people I guess you can spin those out and let other people take that while you're moving towards a new future, right?

"100% that's our plan. That basically the core team will move very fast as we can to..the Singularity right? But it doesn't mean we will not create medical applications of course we will but...we are doing the 'big thing'."



15:30 "another thing how we use the generative AI it's connected with this singularity thing because basically what we want to do is to merge our brain with artificial intelligence. Imagine you can have direct access to all the knowledge of the world. That's exactly what we want to have."



16:39 "exactly I hope the world is waiting...telepathy is like a sci-fi word, but actually it's very understandable how we can do that because...my device can read my thoughts sent on my device, then on your device, and then sent on your brain...so even from the science perspective it's understandable how to achieve that...I believe this telepathy thing is going to happen in our lifetime."

17:00 working on regulatory obstacles to get approval cleared before tech is completed "you need to tell them in advance"

18:30 "first applications would be medical applications for people with special needs"



19:19 "Our big milestone it's going to happen in the end of 2026 where we need to show how we can read and stimulate the signal in mice, and maybe even treat the symptoms of a Parkinson's or other degenerative disease."

