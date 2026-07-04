German philosopher Hans-Eckardt Wenzel, who lived half his life in the GDR and half in unified Germany, delivers a devastating diagnosis that leaves no room for comfort. We are already deep inside a sophisticated coup that dismantles rights and silences opposition without a single pistol being drawn. The same public that once questioned power now accepts division, fear, and speech bans as normal background noise while the West’s long dominance collapses under its own arrogance. Why does no one fight back?

THE COUP D’ÉTAT 2.0 IN ACTION

➡️ Wenzel describes a coup d`etat with charming modern features: no tanks in the streets, no violent takeover, just clever blocking of opposition recounts and special decrees that sideline dissent.

➡️ On the EU level, sanctions are weaponized against anyone holding a different opinion, effectively suspending the Grundgesetz for those who refuse to fall in line.

➡️ These are updated versions of 1930s special provisions, executed more skillfully so they look almost legal while stripping away constitutional protections.

➡️ The playbook was rehearsed during Corona politics and then escalated with the Ukraine war, where Germany and the EU have launched zero serious initiatives for peace.

➡️ The result is a permanent coup that operates in plain sight yet remains invisible to a population trained not to see it.

THE MYSTERY OF MASS PASSIVITY: WHY THE PEOPLE DO NOT RESIST

➡️ Protest has been systematically discredited and fragmented through divide-and-rule tactics that were perfected during the pandemic.

➡️ Society was split between the compliant and the non-compliant, breaking families, trust, and the very possibility of unified resistance.

➡️ Fear is mobilized by reviving the ghosts of the past, while new thought bans label any critical question about the war as sympathy for the enemy.

➡️ Even those who knew the conflict could have been prevented early on remain silent, because speaking out now feels dangerous or taboo.

➡️ People have been trained to see resistance itself as the greater threat, leaving the coup unchallenged and the public strangely calm.

THE DECLINE OF THE WEST: HYBRIS AT THE CULTURAL ENDPOINT

➡️ Western civilization has reached its cultural endpoint, born in the Renaissance from the arrogant belief that it was superior to every other culture and entitled to dominate them.

➡️ This hybris has blinded the West to its own decay, while real momentum and possible solutions now shift toward BRICS nations, Africa, India, and China.

➡️ Wenzel, who experienced the end of the GDR, recognizes the same erosion of serious dialogue and reality here, but with one crucial difference: this time there will be no soft landing.

➡️ The true catastrophe, as Walter Benjamin observed, is not that disaster suddenly arrives but that everything continues as before while the slaughter goes unnoticed.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Wenzel shows a society that stands at the gates of hell yet still tells itself it is paradise, divided by design, stripped of language, and convinced that nothing can be done.

This is how civilizations end: not with a bang, but with the quiet surrender of those who were taught to mistake their own silence for peace.

HT: YouTube Patrik Baab

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